NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
19   //    14 Mar 2019, 13:54 IST

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers (31-36) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-20), Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Raptors will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The Raptors are coming off a disappointing defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers, whereas the Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls in their previous encounter on Tuesday.

Let us evaluate the status of both the teams ahead of the clash.

The Los Angeles Lakers perspective

Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls

The Lakers had a welcome victory on Tuesday after having lost five games in a row.

The Bulls were without Zach LaVine, and the Lakers took full advantage, beating them 123-107. LeBron James scored 36 points and grabbed ten rebounds. The game also saw the return of Kyle Kuzma who finished with 21 points on the night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 24 points off the bench.

The Lakers continue their road trip with a visit to Toronto, where they will hope to extend their winning run.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, and Reggie Bullock.

The Toronto Raptors perspective

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons
Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons
The Raptors have split their last four games and will be eager to find some consistency entering the latter part of the season.

Only three Raptors scored in double figures in the previous game against the Cavs, and the team looked off color. Kawhi Leonard led the team in points, finishing with 25 on the night. The Raptors need a comeback win tonight when they face the struggling Lakers at home.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, and Danny Green.

How things might unfold

The Raptors are currently in a bit of a funk, but so are the Lakers. The Raptors are still the second best team in the East though and are a much better balanced side than the LA Lakers.

Prediction: Toronto Raptors to beat LA Lakers

