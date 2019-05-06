NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics - Game 4

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Three

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics, TD Garden

Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Bucks lead the series 2-1 and are on a 2-game winning streak. The Celtics, on the other hand, have struggled after taking Game 1 and will be looking to square the series tonight at home.

Let us see how things stand for the teams ahead of tonight's clash.

The Milwaukee Bucks perspective

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Three

After an emphatic Game 3 victory, the Bucks will be looking to follow it up with another commanding performance which would give them a 3-1 lead in the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for his team in the previous game, finishing with 32 points, eight assists, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. Khris Middleton added 20 points on the night while George Hill contributed 21 off the bench. Five players finished with double figures in scoring and the team effort was commendable.

The Bucks made a total of 15 three-pointers and shot a healthy 50% from the field. They will be looking to maintain this shooting form tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Mirotic, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe.

The Boston Celtics perspective

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Three

The Celtics need to act fast as they have already dropped two games. They will be eager to make amends in front of their home crowd tonight.

Kyrie Irving led the way in the last game with 29 points and six assists. All the other starters also scored in double digits - Jayson Tatum (20 points), Jaylen Brown (18 points), Al Horford (17 points) and Marcus Morris Sr. (16 points). Gordon Hayward was productive off the bench, finishing with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

They shot a healthy 43% from the field and knocked down 16 three-pointers. Celtics' biggest problem has been their defence in this series and they need to stop the Bucks from getting easy baskets.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Marcus Morris Sr.

How things might unfold

Aside from Game 1, the Celtics have struggled on the defensive end of the floor. They have allowed the Bucks to get a lot of open looks and have not been able to contain Giannis.

That trend might continue tonight and I think the Bucks can pull off another road victory.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks to beat Boston Celtics