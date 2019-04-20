NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons - Game 3

Detroit Pistons need to rally together

Match Details

Detroit Pistons (41-41) vs Milwaukee Bucks (60-22)

21st April 2019, 5:30 AM IST

Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Head to Head (Playoffs)

Games played: 19 matches

Games won by Detroit Pistons: 14 matches

Games won by Milwaukee Bucks: 5 matches

Match Overview

The Detroit Pistons enjoy home comforts in game 3 of this playoff series as they face a travelling Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, in this series, have shown no signs of slowing down as they lead the series 2-0.

The Detroit Pistons had a really up and down season this year, but in the end, made it to the post season with a 41-41 record in the Western Conference and the 8th seed on the final day of the regular season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the most dominant team in the NBA this season, getting a 60-22 record in the regular season, which the best in the NBA this season and certainly got them the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries

Detroit Pistons: Guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is day to day with a finger injury while star forward Blake Griffin is considered doubtful with a knee injury.

Milwaukee Bucks: Guards Malcolm Brogdon and Donte DiVincenzo are out with heel injuries to both players. Forward Tony Snell is considered day to day with an ankle injury while Center Pau Gasol is sidelined with an ankle injury as well.

Players to watch out for

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks):

Giannis has been unstoppable

The Greek Freak, as he is nicknamed, has been one of the most dominant forces of the NBA all season long and seems to have taken it to another level in the post season. He has been the face of the dominating Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Giannis has pushed his game to another level, averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game and is considered a favourite for winning the MVP and even the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Giannis does not seem to have stopped pushing hard, only seems like he is going at it with even more in the playoffs. He is averaging 25 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block in just 26.5 minutes of action in the 2 games against the Detroit Pistons.

If he has to end up playing more minutes, who knows what records Giannis will end up breaking. But one thing is more certain, the Pistons need to find a way to slow him down, otherwise he will decimate them and sweep this series.

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons):

The Detroit Pistons seem to be struggling in this playoff series and might just end up getting swept again. With Blake Griffin looking doubtful to play in this series, all the onus seems to be falling on the shoulders of Andre Drummond.

Drummond was enjoying a really solid year alongside Griffin, averaging 17.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks a game in just 33.5 minutes on the court. While Griffin was undoubtedly leading the team, Drummond was still creating a lot of nuisance in the paint.

In this series though, Drummond has been not been able to get going as much as he would have liked to, averaging 15 points, 14 rebounds and 1 block in 32 minutes of action in 2 games. He really needs to keep playing better, both offensively and defensively, if the Pistons stand any chance of slowing down the Bucks.

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Detroit Pistons: Reggie Jackson (G), Luke Kennard (G), Wayne Ellington (G), Thon Maker (F), Andre Drummond (C)

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (G), Sterling Brown (G), Khris Middleton (F), Giannis Antetokounmpo (F), Brook Lopez (C)

Predicted Match Result: Milwaukee Bucks to beat the Detroit Pistons

Though the Pistons will enjoy home court advantage for the first time in this series, the Milwaukee Bucks are just too hot to handle right now. The Pistons have no way of stopping Giannis right now.

With Blake Griffin out, nobody is being able to step in and take the mantle of leading the team from the front. The Pistons need nothing lesser than a miracle or a completely busted shooting performance from the Bucks to get a shock victory.