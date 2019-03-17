NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

It's the Giannis show in the NBA right now

In one of the most anticipated Eastern Conferences matchups, the Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns against the Philadelphia Sixers at home. Their first meeting of the season happened in Milwaukee too when the hosts won the game by 15 points, on the back of Joel Embiid's monster double-double.

Match Details:

When: 17 March 2019, 3:30 PM ET (1:00 AM IST, 18 March)

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Watch: ABC or NBA League Pass

The Milwaukee Bucks' perspective

Giannis scored 33 points and led the Bucks' comeback against the Heat

The Bucks are still at the top of the association in the standings and are expected to clinch the number one seed in the conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo has transitioned into the cornerstone of this franchise and is also the front runner for the MVP award this year.

In their recent win against the Miami Heat, Giannis scored 33 points and led the comeback, after being down by 20 points at the half-time. He finished the game with 33 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists, led the Bucks to victory single-handedly.

With only a few more games remaining before the playoffs begin, the Bucks would be looking to finish the regular season strong and enter the playoffs, high on confidence.

Predicted Milwaukee Bucks' starting line-up:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (F), Khris Middleton (F), Brook Lopez (C), Malcolm Brogdon (G) and Eric Bledsoe (G)

The Philadelphia 76ers' perspective

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points to help the 76ers go past the Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a three-game win streak and are currently at the third spot in East with 44-25 record. They have a very easy schedule coming up and have a really good chance of holding on to that spot or even moving up the ladder.

They are coming off an easy win against the Sacramento Kings where Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and helped the 76ers go past the Kings. Joel Embiid has also been playing basketball at a very high level all season long and had 21 points, 17 rebounds in the game.

Predicted Philadelphia 76ers' starting line-up:

Tobias Harris (F), Joel Embiid (C), Jimmy Butler (G), Ben Simmons (G) and JJ Redick (G)

Facts and Statistics

Milwaukee Bucks Last 10: W-L 7-3

Philadelphia 76ers Last 10: W-L 6-4

Last matchup on 24th Oct 2018: Sixers 108–123 Bucks

Prediction

Bucks to edge past the 76ers.

