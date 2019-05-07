×
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors - Game 5

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
16   //    07 May 2019, 12:09 IST

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four


Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors, Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal match-up at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The series is tied 2-2 and both teams will be looking to land the telling blow in Game 5.

Let us see how things stand ahead of the clash tonight.

The Philadelphia 76ers perspective

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four


The 76ers have been inconsistent on the road but they will need to set that record straight when they take on the Raptors.

As a team, the 76ers are shooting 33.6% from beyond the three-point line and 46.5% from the field. Joel Embiid has led the team in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game, while Jimmy Butler has added 18.9 points per game. Both these players will play a significant role in the game tonight.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and JJ Reddick.

The Toronto Raptors perspective

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four


The Raptors have been excellent at home and will bank on a noisy crowd to continue their supremacy.

The Raptors are shooting 33.7% from beyond the three-point line and 46.1% from the field in the playoffs. Kawhi Leonard has been gritty on both ends of the floor, averaging 32.3 points and grabbing 7.7 rebounds per game.

Pascal Siakam has also impressed, averaging 21.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. However, a lot will be expected from Kyle Lowry who has not been at his best these playoffs.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, and Danny Green.

How things might unfold

Kawhi Leonard has done a bulk of the scoring for the Raptors. However, the other players need to step up and contribute more. Pascal Siakam is still not 100% and the Raptors might find the going a bit difficult against a pumped-up Philly side.

Prediction: 76ers to beat Raptors

NBA Philadelphia 76ers Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard Joel Embiid
