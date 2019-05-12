NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets - Game 7

The Blazers will be in Denver to take on the Nuggets in Game 7 of the WSF

We have two thrilling Game 7s on Sunday with Toronto hosting Philadelphia and Denver hosting Portland. The Blazers are coming off a Game 6 win at home and will be looking to make it to the conference finals for the first time since 1992.

When: May 13th, 1:00 AM IST

Where: Pepsi Center, Denver

Watch: ABC

The Denver Nuggets' perspective

Jokic was hot in Game 6 but could not help the Nuggets to victory

The Nuggets had a golden opportunity to close out the series in Portland having gone 3-2 up in the series. While the Nuggets' starters were great, their bench got outscored by Portland's bench 42-13, and they suffered a 119-108 loss.

Jokic was hot and finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists on 10-for-15 shooting but could not help the Nuggets to victory. Playing at home, the Nuggets will be better equipped to defeat the Blazers in Game 7.

If the Nuggets do end up winning the series, this will be their first trip to the conference finals since 2009. They have the unit to cause an upset and win it all in the conference, but it is to be seen how they approach the task at hand right now.

Predicted Denver Nuggets starting line-up:

Torrey Craig (F), Paul Millsap (F), Nikola Jokic (C), Jamal Murray (G) and Gary Harris (G)

The Portland Trail Blazers perspective

Damian Lillard had 32 points in Game 6 win at home

The Portland Trail Blazers will only go as far as Damian Lillard takes them, and he has been their best player for several years. Lillard, arguably one of the best point guards in the league, has been playing lights out all season long and the Blazers will need him at his best in Game 7.

In the Game 6 win at home, Lillard had 32 points while his other back court mate CJ McCollum had 30 points. The 28-year-old has been clutch so far this season in the playoffs and can be expected to shine in Game 7.

With Rodney Hood scoring points in bulk, the Blazers' bench has been outscoring the Nuggets' bench, and that definitely gives their starters some time to catch their breath. This is the Blazers' best chance at going deep in the playoffs, and this game is expected to go down to the wire.

Predicted Portland Trail Blazers starting line-up:

Maurice Harkless (F), Al-Farouq Aminu (F), Enes Kanter (C), CJ McCollum (G) and Damian Lillard (G)

Prediction

Portland Trail Blazers to beat the Denver Nuggets