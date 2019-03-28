NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 // 28 Mar 2019, 15:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks prepare to host the Toronto Raptors at the Madison Square Garden in an all Eastern Conference matchup.

The Raptors had an easy win in their last match against the Chicago Bulls. They have a 52-23 record and are the second best team in the NBA. They are 4 games behind the table toppers, Milwaukee Bucks.

Kawhi Leonard has been absolutely outstanding for the Raptors. He is producing consistent performances on a nightly basis and is averaging 27 points per game for the season. He has also been a menace on the defensive end as usual.

Kyle Lowry, Ibaka and Green have provided great support to Leonard. Pascal Siakam is one of the leading contenders for the MIP award this season. He is producing great performances in every match.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks have been the worst team in the NBA this season. They have been very poor at the Madison Square Garden too. They have a 14-60 record for the season and look set to get the best odds in the lottery.

The Knicks sold their best player in Porzingis during the trade deadline in hopes of landing max free agents during next years Free Agency. Kevin Knox is having a good rookie year for them and that has been the only positive that they can take from this season.

Let's have a look at the predicted starting lineups for the two teams:

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kawhi Leonard (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF), Marc Gasol (C).

New York Knicks: Emmanuel Mudiay (PG), Damien Dotson (SG), Mario Hezonja (SF), Kevin Knox (PF), DeAndre Jordan (C).

Advertisement

Match prediction:

The Raptors have been superb this season and look like one of the best teams to challenge the Golden State Warriors this season. They also have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. The Knicks have been playing horribly this season and they will find it very tough against this Raptors side.

I predict that the Raptors will win this match easily against the Knicks.

Advertisement