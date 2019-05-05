NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game 4

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 27 // 05 May 2019, 13:43 IST

Kawhi Leonard and Ben Simmons will face off in Game 4 of the series

Match Preview

The Toronto Raptors were backed by many to advance following a comfortable Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the Sixers have since taken control, winning back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Raptors have failed to break 100 points during their consecutive defeats, and Joel Embiid is continuing to demonstrate why he is among the NBA's most dominant players. The 25-year-old controlled Game 3, recording 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks, while also connecting with 75% of his three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, the Raptors continue to rely too heavily on Kawhi Leonard, and Pascal Siakam has failed to recapture the form he produced during Toronto's round one series win over the Orlando Magic.

Team News

The Toronto Raptors are reporting Pascal Siakam as doubtful for tonight's game. Siakam is suffering from a right calf contusion, however, with so much on the line, the Raptors will do everything to ensure the 25-year-old's participation. Jeremy Lin is also listed as questionable, and OG Anunoby is expected to miss the entire postseason.

Meanwhile, the Sixers have a fully fit squad to chose from, and are unlikely to make any changes.

Predicted Toronto Raptors starting lineup: Kawhi Leonard (F), Pascal Siakam (F), Marc Gasol (C), Kyle Lowry (G), Danny Green (G)

Predicted Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup: Tobias Harris (F), Jimmy Butler (F), Joel Embiid (C), Ben Simmons (G), JJ Redick (G)

Match prediction:

During Game 3, the Sixers showed just how good their starting five can be, whereas the Raptors continue to rely on the individual brilliance of Kawhi Leonard. With the game taking place at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers have a huge opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, and unless Leonard and Siakam enjoy huge individual performances, it is difficult to envision anything other than a dominant Philadelphia win.