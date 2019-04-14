×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets - Game 1

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Preview
20   //    14 Apr 2019, 15:36 IST

James Harden and the Rockets face the Jazz
James Harden and the Rockets face the Jazz

Match Preview

The Houston Rockets square off against the Utah Jazz tonight at Toyota Center, in what looks set to be the closest series match-up of the first-round.

The Rockets enter the series with potentially vital homecourt advantage, and they will be confident that the veteran pairing of Chris Paul and James Harden will guide them all the way to the NBA Finals. Mike D'Antoni will also expect significant contributions from P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela, although the Rockets' lack of depth could come back to haunt them.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will be looking to avenge last season's 4-1 second-round defeat to the Rockets, and the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have continued to improve over the last 12 months. Utah has the NBA's second-best defense and the presence of Gobert and Derrick Favors could help to slow down James Harden's incredible scoring ability.

Team News

Despite being among the worst-hit teams in terms of injuries throughout the regular season, the Rockets enter their first-round matchup against the Jazz with a fully fit roster.

Meanwhile, the Jazz head into the game with a number of injury concerns. Dante Exum is expected to be out for the entire series after undergoing surgery to repair a patellar tendon. Kyle Korver hasn't played since March due to a knee injury, and he joins Ricky Rubio (quad injury) as a doubt heading into tonight's game.

Predicted Houston Rockets starting lineup:

Eric Gordon (F), P.J. Tucker (F), Clint Capela (C), James Harden (G), Chris Paul (G)

Predicted Utah Jazz starting lineup:

Joe Ingles (F), Derrick Favors (F), Rudy Gobert (C), Donovan Mitchell (G), Royce O'Neale (G)

Match prediction

Whatever way you look at it, this is a bad matchup for the Rockets. Gobert's presence will impact Harden's ability to put up huge numbers, and if Donovan Mitchell is on form, the Jazz's offense should be able to outscore the Rockets. Expect the Jazz to steal Game 1 of the series.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Utah Jazz James Harden Donovan Mitchell NBA Predictions
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Players by Field-Goal Percentage so far
RELATED STORY
The draft class that changed Basketball: 1984
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups and match prediction
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us