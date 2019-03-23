NBA 2018-19, Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and match prediction

Kyrie Irving and the Celtics are trying to finish the season strong

The Boston Celtics are sitting at the fifth position in the Eastern Conference. They have a record of 43-29, which puts them a half game behind the Indiana Pacers; the Pacers are fourth in the East with a record of 44-29, but are on a four-game losing streak.

The Celtics have a chance to pass the Pacers in the next few games. In fact, they play the Pacers next Friday. Either way, the Celtics and the Pacers look like a potential match-up in the first round of the playoffs.

The Celtics are on a small losing streak themselves. They lost to the Denver Nuggets on Monday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Celtics had a 15-point lead over the Sixers in the first half, but then Joel Embiid took over for the Sixers. He finished the game with 37 points and 22 rebounds.

The Celtics lost their lead (and the game), but they have a chance to end their two-game losing streak. Their next opponents are the Charlotte Hornets at the latter's home.

The Hornets are 10th in the East with a record of 32-39. They are fighting for a playoff spot, but their chances are slim.

In their last game, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-106. Kemba Walker scored 31 for the Hornets in this game.

If the Hornets beat the Celtics, it will be a momentum booster for them. As a team fighting for the playoffs, the Hornets need games like this to help their chances. The Hornets would want to make a statement of intent about their playoff hopes; this is their opportunity to do so.

The Hornets are a decent team who have just struggled to get over the hump. There are times they have looked like a playoff-bound team, but then they fall into mediocrity.

Although the Hornets will fight hard against the Celtics, the Celtics should be expected to win by a significant margin. If they do, they would be one step closer to becoming fourth in the conference.

The odds are clearly with the Celtics in this game.

Predicted starting line-ups

Celtics: Kyrie Irving (PG), Marcus Smart (SG), Jayson Tatum (SF), Marcus Morris (PF), and Al Horford (C)

Hornets: Kemba Walker (PG), Dwayne Bacon (SG), Miles Bridges (SF), Marvin Williams (PF), and Bismack Biyombo (C)

