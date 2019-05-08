NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, Game 5

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics tonight for game five of the Eastern Conference semi-finals at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Bucks are leading the series 3-1 and will look to wrap it up tonight in front of the home crowd, whereas the Celtics will look to give all they have to force a game 6.

Let us see how things stand ahead of the clash tonight.

The Boston Celtics perspective

The Celtics have dropped three games to the Bucks which also includes back to back losses at home. It will be a daunting task for them to turn the tables around in their favour considering the fact they are low on confidence and are on the road tonight.

As a team, the Celtics are shooting 44% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the three-point line. Kyrie Irving has done the bulk of the scoring, averaging 22.1 points and dishing 7.8 assists. Along with him, Jayson Tatum has been scoring at a rate of 15.4 points per game, while Al Horford and Jaylen Brown have been productive at both the ends of the floor.

However, the Celtics have been unable to penetrate the Bucks' defence. Also, Giannis has been too good in the later parts of the game and the Celtics haven't been able to do anything about that.

That said, the Celtics have nothing left to lose here and will go in with whatever they have to generate some spark in the series.

Predicted starting lineup: Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Marcus Morris Sr.

The Milwaukee Bucks perspective

The Bucks will be looking to seal a spot in the Finals tonight in front of their home fans. Aside from Game 1, they have completely outclassed the Celtics in this series.

As a team, the Bucks are shooting 41% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the three-point line. Giannis Antetokounmpo has outscored his opponents with an average of 28.4 points, grabbing nearly 12 rebounds per game.

Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe have been the pick of the scorers who have supported Giannis well. Also, Goerge Hill deserves special mention here as he has been very impressive coming off the bench.

The Bucks have all the areas covered right now and look like a contender for the title. They will be itching to crush the Celtics for the final time tonight.

Predicted starting lineup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Mirotic, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe.

How things might unfold

The Celtics have been weak offensively with Irving not in the best of form. Giannis on the other hand has been unstoppable, especially in the second half of the game.

I am predicting another rout of the Boston Celtics.

Prediction: The Bucks to beat the Celtics