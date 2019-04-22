NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons, Game 4

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 // 22 Apr 2019, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons - Game Four

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons square off in the fourth game of the series at the Little Caesars Arena. The Bucks have won the first three game of the series to lead by an imposing 3-0 margin.

The Pistons have now lost 13 consecutive playoff games and face elimination at the hands of the Bucks. All the three matches in this year's playoffs have ended in blowout losses for the Pistons.

That the Bucks have started the NBA playoffs on a high note is no surprise, considering they finished with the best regular season record in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the front runner for the NBA MVP award, and he has also played very well in the playoffs so far.

Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe have provided great support to Giannis this season. They are having superb individual seasons of their own; Middleton was even selected to his first ever All-Star game.

Brook Lopez has been nicknamed as 'the Splash Mountain' because of his great outside shooting. The Bucks are missing Malcolm Brogdon, but that has not affected their performances much.

The Pistons need to play far better than they have recently if they want this match to be competitive. Andre Drummond struggled mightily in the first two games in the absence of his All-Star partner, Blake Griffin.

Griffin returned in Game 3 and scored 27 points, but even that could not prevent a blowout against the formidable Bucks side.

Let's have a look at the predicted starting lineups for the two teams:

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (PG), Sterling Brown (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), Brook Lopez (C).

Advertisement

Detroit Pistons: Reggie Jackson (PG), Luke Kennard (SG), Wayne Ellington (SF), Blake Griffin (PF), Andre Drummond (C).

Match prediction:

The Bucks have been absolutely fantastic in the playoffs so far. They are one of the topmost offensive and defensive sides in the NBA, and that is showing on the court.

The Pistons are a good side, but tut the Bucks are just too powerful to be stopped. I predict the Bucks to win this one comfortably again.