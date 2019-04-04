NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks (58-20) vs Philadelphia 76ers (49-29), Wells Fargo Center

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 76ers are coming off a disappointing defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, whereas the Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Let us analyse how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks perspective

The Bucks have been dominating the East, and there is no doubt that they are one of the top contenders this season.

As a team, the Bucks are shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the three-point line. Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the team brilliantly, averaging 27.4 points per game, alongside Khris Middleton who is averaging 18.1 points per game.

Moreover, Eric Bledsoe scored 29 points in the last match and dished out seven assists. He will be a crucial player in tonight's clash against the 76ers.

Predicted lineup: Sterling Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton.

The Philadelphia 76ers perspective

The 76ers are in a bit of a slump lately with just two wins in their last six games. The loss against the Hawks in the previous game will be hard to digest, and they will be eager to bounce back and upset the Bucks tonight.

As a team, the 76ers are shooting 47% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the three-point line. Joel Embiid has led from the front, averaging 27.5 points and grabbing 13.7 rebounds per game. Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler have also been active alongside Embiid, and this team looks like a great squad together.

It will not be easy for the 76ers tonight, but they will be all in for pulling off the upset over the Bucks.

Predicted lineup: Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler, Jonah Bolden, Ben Simmons and JJ Reddick.

How things might unfold

The Bucks have been resting a few players and are expected to do so even tonight. The 76ers on the other hand have been playing without Joel Embiid, and are on a two-game losing streak. But they are back home and eager to bounce back, which would make them dangerous.

I expect the 76ers to win it at home tonight.

Prediction: 76ers to beat Bucks

