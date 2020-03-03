NBA suggests players to avoid high-fiving fans and giving autographs in Coronavirus memo

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

According to a memo sent to all 30 teams by the league authorities, NBA players have been advised to switch to fist-bumps rather than high-fives to fans, and also avoid using pens, balls, and jerseys for signing autographs as short-term measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely.", said the NBA in a statement issued to AP.

According to medical experts, any player who contracts the virus will be expected to miss at least two weeks.

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego...Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.



Sincerely,



CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

The recent surge in the Coronavirus outbreak - which originated in the Wuhan province of China - has persuaded the NBA to consult with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and infectious-disease experts to come up with a strategy.

Moreover, there is a high chance that pre-draft combines, on-site workouts, and international scouting events might be scaled down for precautionary measures or even canceled altogether.

"The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league told teams in the memo.