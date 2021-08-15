NBA Summer League 2021: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - August 16th, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have fought back after a poor start to the 2021 NBA Summer League campaign with two straight victories, and will now be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kyle Alexander had a successful outing and finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds while Michael Frazier also added 14 points following an impressive fourth-quarter display.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, rested two of their best summer league stars in the form of Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro against the New York Knicks. Brad Stevens top-scored with 21 points in a 103-94 loss.

How do #Cavs plan to deploy Evan Mobley this season? A lot like they did in Wednesday's Summer League game



“Most impressive thing for me is his playmaking ability. You don’t see a lot of centers able to make passes & handle the ball the way he does"https://t.co/CzpJTNbgH8 — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) August 12, 2021

Match Details

Fixture – Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 16th, 6:00 PM ET (Tuesday, August 17th, 3:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

In the last game, the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled with their perimeter defense as Quentin Grimes finished with a commanding 29-point display. Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro are set to return against the Phoenix Suns while Brad Stevens had an impressive all-round statline of 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and a block.

The Cleveland Cavaliers play their final Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, August 16 at 3:00 PM EST. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 14, 2021

Jeff Ryan and Brodric Thomas added 16 points each. The Cavaliers will not be concerned and will be expecting to get back with a victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player – Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley could potentially turn out to be the most exciting player the Cleveland Cavaliers have had since LeBron James. He has not been at his best with respect to shooting efficiency but has still managed to average more than 11 points and 7 assists whilst doing a good job defensively. Mobley has the ability to guard the oppositions’ best players and is an exciting prospect for the upcoming season.

2021 NBA Draft

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Brodric Thomas l G - Chandler Vaudrin l F - Lamar Stevens l F - Evan Mobley l C - Mfiondu Kabengele.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have found their groove in the Summer League and produced an impressive 79-70 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers the last time around. Both Kyle Alexander and Frazier were impressive on both ends of the court. However, the Suns’ best player has been the 10th pick from the 2021 NBA draft Jalen Smith, who has also not been the most efficient shooter but looks set to take the NBA by storm this season. Smith had his fourth straight double-double last time around.

Bigger, stronger Jalen Smith leads Phoenix Suns to NBA Summer League victory over Blazers https://t.co/mRXcQFY8HJ — azcentral sports (@azcsports) August 15, 2021

Key Player – Jalen Smith

The Phoenix Suns might have on their hands a true star who looks capable of making an influence this season itself. Smith has all the ingredients to become an elite forward. He is a good 3-point shooter, has the ability to go on hot streaks and can do a decent job defensively as well. He will be looking to add a bit of consistency as far as shooting is concerned.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jaleen Smith l Shooting Guard - Michael Frazier II l Small Forward - Justin Simon l Power Forward - Jalen Smith l Center - Kyle Alexander

Cavaliers vs Suns Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the better squad on paper. Evan Mobley is set to return along with Isaac Okoro. They lost their last game but will be the favorites for this one. The Phoenix Suns also have multiple impressive prospects and will be looking at Jalen Smith to lead them against the Cavaliers.

The Top 5 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft and their Summer League debuts:



1️⃣ Cade Cunningham: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL

2️⃣ Jalen Green: 23 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST

3️⃣ Evan Mobley: 12 PTS | 5 REB | 3 BLK

4️⃣ Scottie Barnes: 18 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST

5️⃣ Jalen Suggs: 24 PTS | 9 REB | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/mT9jtcNw9I — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 10, 2021

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs Suns?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN's family of networks along with NBA TV. International viewers can also watch the game live on NBA League Pass.

