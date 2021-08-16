NBA Summer League 2021: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - August 16th, 2021

The Detroit Pistons take on the Orlando Magic in a Las Vegas Summer League game set to take place on Monday.

The Pistons are coming off an emphatic 103-86 win against the LA Lakers, while the Orlando Magic registered an 89-76 triumph against the Houston Rockets in their last Summer League game.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 16th, 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, August 17th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons Summer League squad's strength in depth was on full display in the game against the LA Lakers. They were able to beat the Lakers, with Cade Cunningham not playing a single minute. Scoring was shared evenly, with six players scoring in double-digits.

"I just try to go out there and play as hard as I can. Good results happen when you put in the work."



Hear more about last night's #NBASummer League win over the Lakers from Luka Garza, Saben Lee, Spencer Littleson, & Summer League Head Coach J.D. Dubois🔊@WynnBET | #NoBrakes pic.twitter.com/BqMbsg0xuR — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 15, 2021

Apart from Cunningham, Luka Garza and Saben Lee have also been impressive in the Summer League. Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey's defensive work hasn't gone unnoticed either, and the Pistons will fancy their chances of winning even against a strong side like the Orlando Magic.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Cade Cunningham was rested for the game against the LA Lakers and will now want to end his Summer League campaign with a stellar display against the Orlando Magic.

Cunningham is averaging 18.7 points per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and a blistering 50 percent from beyond the arc. The rookie first-rounder has also contributed defensively, averaging 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in three games. He will be the Pistons' key man going into this game.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes, G - Cade Cunningham, F - Jamorko Pickett, F - Saddiq Bey, C - Luka Garza

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic's defense has been sumptuous throughout the tournament, and it was a major reason why they won their clash against the Houston Rockets.

Five players recorded 2 blocks each, as the Magic finished their game with a staggering 13 blocks.

The Orlando Magic were also without their best player, Jalen Suggs, for this clash. Yante Maten took up the mantle of scoring in his absence, dropping 18 points on 5-11 shooting from the field.

The Magic have had a decent Summer League tournament and will look to give the Pistons a run for their money on Monday.

Key Player - Ignas Brazdeikis

2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft, Lithuanian-Canadian Ignas Brazdeikis is making the most of his opportunity with the Orlando Magic. The power forward scored 6 points, stole the ball thrice and registered 2 blocks in the win against the Houston Rockets. He has also been the Magic's second-best scorer, averaging 8.3 points per game.

With Suggs ruled out of the tournament due to injury, the Orlando Magic's hopes of winning against the Detroit Pistons will rest on Brazdeikis' shoulders.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony, G - Tahjere McCall, F - RJ Hampton, F - Franz Wagner, C - Jon Teske.

Pistons vs Magic Prediction

The Detroit Pistons have been ruthless on both ends of the floor so far, and fans can expect them to prevail with ease on Monday.

Jalen Suggs' unavailability will hurt the Orlando Magic, who haven't been particularly impressive on offense yet.

Where to watch Pistons vs Magic

The match between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic will be televised on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh