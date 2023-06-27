NBA Summer League 2023: start date, time, fixtures, venues and more

Every year, the NBA Summer League gives fans an opportunity to get a first glimpse at their team's recent draft selections. Furthermore, the Summer League provides an opportunity for second and third-year players to display their growth in their game while also allowing free agents to showcase their skills on a national stage.

This year, the Las Vegas Summer League tournament is set to take place between Friday, July 7, and Monday, July 17.

What are the fixtures for the NBA Summer League?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Each year there are three different Summer League tournaments. The California Classic, the Salt Lake City Summer League, and the Las Vegas Summer League, which is the biggest of the three tournaments.

The full schedule is as follows for the action in Las Vegas:

Game Day Date Away Home Local ET Arena National TV 1 Fri 7/7/23 New Orleans Minnesota 1:30 PM 4:30 PM COX NBA TV 2 Fri 7/7/23 Denver Milwaukee 2:00 PM 5:00 PM T&M ESPNU 3 Fri 7/7/23 Chicago Toronto 3:30 PM 6:30 PM COX NBA TV 4 Fri 7/7/23 Portland Houston 4:00 PM 7:00 PM T&M ESPN 5 Fri 7/7/23 Cleveland Brooklyn 5:30 PM 8:30 PM COX NBA TV 6 Fri 7/7/23 Charlotte San Antonio 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN 7 Fri 7/7/23 Sacramento Atlanta 7:30 PM 10:30 PM COX NBA TV 8 Fri 7/7/23 Golden State L.A. Lakers 8:00 PM 11:00 PM T&M ESPN 9 Sat 7/8/23 Miami Boston 12:00 PM 3:00 PM COX NBA TV 10 Sat 7/8/23 Dallas Oklahoma City 12:30 PM 3:30 PM T&M ESPN2 11 Sat 7/8/23 New York Philadelphia 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX NBA TV 12 Sat 7/8/23 Detroit Orlando 2:30 PM 5:30 PM T&M ESPN 13 Sat 7/8/23 Memphis Chicago 4:00 PM 7:00 PM COX NBA TV 14 Sat 7/8/23 Indiana Washington 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 15 Sat 7/8/23 Milwaukee Phoenix 6:00 PM 9:00 PM COX NBA TV 16 Sat 7/8/23 LA Clippers Utah 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 17 Sun 7/9/23 Toronto Cleveland 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 18 Sun 7/9/23 L.A. Lakers Charlotte 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2 19 Sun 7/9/23 New York Brooklyn 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 20 Sun 7/9/23 Detroit Houston 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 21 Sun 7/9/23 Boston Washington 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 22 Sun 7/9/23 San Antonio Portland 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 23 Sun 7/9/23 Atlanta Denver 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 24 Sun 7/9/23 New Orleans Golden State 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 25 Mon 7/10/23 Memphis Cleveland 3:00 PM 6:00 PM COX ESPNews 26 Mon 7/10/23 Phoenix Miami 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 27 Mon 7/10/23 Philadelphia Dallas 5:00 PM 8:00 PM COX ESPNU 28 Mon 7/10/23 Indiana Orlando 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 29 Mon 7/10/23 Minnesota Utah 7:00 PM 10:00 PM COX ESPNU 30 Mon 7/10/23 Sacramento LA Clippers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 31 Tue 7/11/23 Brooklyn Milwaukee 3:00 PM 6:00 PM COX ESPNU 32 Tue 7/11/23 Houston Oklahoma City 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 33 Tue 7/11/23 Phoenix New Orleans 5:00 PM 8:00 PM COX ESPN2 34 Tue 7/11/23 Portland Charlotte 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 35 Tue 7/11/23 Chicago Sacramento 7:00 PM 10:00 PM COX ESPN2 36 Tue 7/11/23 Washington San Antonio 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 37 Wed 7/12/23 LA Clippers Memphis 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 38 Wed 7/12/23 Minnesota Atlanta 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2 39 Wed 7/12/23 Golden State Dallas 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 40 Wed 7/12/23 Toronto Detroit 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 41 Wed 7/12/23 Oklahoma City Indiana 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 42 Wed 7/12/23 New York Orlando 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 43 Wed 7/12/23 Denver Utah 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 44 Wed 7/12/23 L.A. Lakers Boston 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 45 Thu 7/13/23 Cleveland Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM T&M ESPN2 46 Thu 7/13/23 Philadelphia Atlanta 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 47 Thu 7/13/23 Brooklyn Toronto 2:00 PM 5:00 PM T&M ESPN2 48 Thu 7/13/23 Miami Milwaukee 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 49 Thu 7/13/23 Houston Golden State 4:00 PM 7:00 PM T&M ESPN 50 Thu 7/13/23 Charlotte New Orleans 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 51 Thu 7/13/23 Portland Orlando 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN2 52 Thu 7/13/23 Minnesota Sacramento 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 53 Fri 7/14/23 LA Clippers Philadelphia 1:30 PM 4:30 PM T&M NBA TV 54 Fri 7/14/23 Oklahoma City Washington 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX ESPNU 55 Fri 7/14/23 Dallas Indiana 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 56 Fri 7/14/23 Boston New York 4:00 PM 7:00 PM COX ESPN2 57 Fri 7/14/23 San Antonio Detroit 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 58 Fri 7/14/23 Miami Denver 6:00 PM 9:00 PM COX ESPN2 59 Fri 7/14/23 Memphis L.A. Lakers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 60 Fri 7/14/23 Utah Phoenix 8:00 PM 11:00 PM COX ESPN2 61 Sat 7/15/23 11:30 AM 2:30 PM T&M NBA TV 62 Sat 7/15/23 12:00 PM 3:00 PM COX ESPN 63 Sat 7/15/23 1:30 PM 4:30 PM T&M NBA TV 64 Sat 7/15/23 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX ESPN 65 Sat 7/15/23 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 66 Sat 7/15/23 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 67 Sat 7/15/23 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 68 Sun 7/16/23 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 69 Sun 7/16/23 SEMIFINALS 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN 70 Sun 7/16/23 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 71 Sun 7/16/23 SEMIFINALS 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 72 Sun 7/16/23 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 73 Sun 7/16/23 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 74 Sun 7/16/23 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 75 Sun 7/16/23 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 76 Mon 7/17/23 CHAMPIONSHIP 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN

All information provided in the above table is courtesy of NBA.com and could be subject to change.

What venues will be used for the Las Vegas Summer League?

This year, there will be two arenas in use for the Summer League. Those arenas will be the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion. Teams will split their games between the two arenas, with multiple contests taking place at the same time.

Will Victor Wembanyama play in the Summer League?

Leading up to the NBA draft, the rumor was that Victor Wembanyama would not be participating in the NBA Summer League, as he would spend the summer acclimating to the United States and improving his game.

However, according to a June 21 report by Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Wembanyama will, in fact, be participating in Las Vegas. This will provide fans with their first glimpse of this year's first-overall draft pick in an NBA setting. Wembanyama will be foregoing an opportunity to represent the French National team in order to participate in Summer League this season.

Along with Victor Wembanyama, both Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are also expected to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League, meaning all three of this year's top draft picks will be showcasing their skills in July.

Who won last year's Summer League?

In the 2022 NBA Summer League, the Portland Trail Blazers were crowned as champions. Portland's roster overcame a well-coached New York Knicks team to win the Summer League tournament, and they will now be hoping to repeat the feat this year, led by Scoot Henderson.

Unfortunately for Portland, their Summer League success did not translate over into the regular NBA Season, and now the Western Conference team is facing the reality that they may lose star point guard Damian Lillard.

Where can you watch the NBA Summer League?

The Summer League will be streaming live on and on-demand on NBA League Pass. Games will also be shown on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, and ESPNews. Highlights will also be available on YouTube.

Poll : 0 votes