NBA Summer League 2023: start date, time, fixtures, venues and more

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jun 27, 2023 12:00 GMT
2023 NBA Draft
Victor Wembanayama will be playing in NBA Summer League

Every year, the NBA Summer League gives fans an opportunity to get a first glimpse at their team's recent draft selections. Furthermore, the Summer League provides an opportunity for second and third-year players to display their growth in their game while also allowing free agents to showcase their skills on a national stage.

This year, the Las Vegas Summer League tournament is set to take place between Friday, July 7, and Monday, July 17.

What are the fixtures for the NBA Summer League?

Each year there are three different Summer League tournaments. The California Classic, the Salt Lake City Summer League, and the Las Vegas Summer League, which is the biggest of the three tournaments.

The full schedule is as follows for the action in Las Vegas:

GameDayDateAwayHomeLocalETArenaNational TV
1Fri7/7/23New OrleansMinnesota1:30 PM4:30 PMCOXNBA TV
2Fri7/7/23DenverMilwaukee2:00 PM5:00 PMT&MESPNU
3Fri7/7/23ChicagoToronto3:30 PM6:30 PMCOXNBA TV
4Fri7/7/23PortlandHouston4:00 PM7:00 PMT&MESPN
5Fri7/7/23ClevelandBrooklyn5:30 PM8:30 PMCOXNBA TV
6Fri7/7/23CharlotteSan Antonio6:00 PM9:00 PMT&MESPN
7Fri7/7/23SacramentoAtlanta7:30 PM10:30 PMCOXNBA TV
8Fri7/7/23Golden StateL.A. Lakers8:00 PM11:00 PMT&MESPN
9Sat7/8/23MiamiBoston12:00 PM3:00 PMCOXNBA TV
10Sat7/8/23DallasOklahoma City12:30 PM3:30 PMT&MESPN2
11Sat7/8/23New YorkPhiladelphia2:00 PM5:00 PMCOXNBA TV
12Sat7/8/23DetroitOrlando2:30 PM5:30 PMT&MESPN
13Sat7/8/23MemphisChicago4:00 PM7:00 PMCOXNBA TV
14Sat7/8/23IndianaWashington5:00 PM8:00 PMT&MESPN2
15Sat7/8/23MilwaukeePhoenix6:00 PM9:00 PMCOXNBA TV
16Sat7/8/23LA ClippersUtah7:00 PM10:00 PMT&MESPN2
17Sun7/9/23TorontoCleveland12:30 PM3:30 PMCOXNBA TV
18Sun7/9/23L.A. LakersCharlotte1:00 PM4:00 PMT&MESPN2
19Sun7/9/23New YorkBrooklyn2:30 PM5:30 PMCOXNBA TV
20Sun7/9/23DetroitHouston3:00 PM6:00 PMT&MESPN2
21Sun7/9/23BostonWashington4:30 PM7:30 PMCOXNBA TV
22Sun7/9/23San AntonioPortland5:00 PM8:00 PMT&MESPN2
23Sun7/9/23AtlantaDenver6:30 PM9:30 PMCOXNBA TV
24Sun7/9/23New OrleansGolden State7:00 PM10:00 PMT&MESPN2
25Mon7/10/23MemphisCleveland3:00 PM6:00 PMCOXESPNews
26Mon7/10/23PhoenixMiami3:30 PM6:30 PMT&MNBA TV
27Mon7/10/23PhiladelphiaDallas5:00 PM8:00 PMCOXESPNU
28Mon7/10/23IndianaOrlando5:30 PM8:30 PMT&MNBA TV
29Mon7/10/23MinnesotaUtah7:00 PM10:00 PMCOXESPNU
30Mon7/10/23SacramentoLA Clippers7:30 PM10:30 PMT&MNBA TV
31Tue7/11/23BrooklynMilwaukee3:00 PM6:00 PMCOXESPNU
32Tue7/11/23HoustonOklahoma City3:30 PM6:30 PMT&MNBA TV
33Tue7/11/23PhoenixNew Orleans5:00 PM8:00 PMCOXESPN2
34Tue7/11/23PortlandCharlotte5:30 PM8:30 PMT&MNBA TV
35Tue7/11/23ChicagoSacramento7:00 PM10:00 PMCOXESPN2
36Tue7/11/23WashingtonSan Antonio7:30 PM10:30 PMT&MNBA TV
37Wed7/12/23LA ClippersMemphis12:30 PM3:30 PMCOXNBA TV
38Wed7/12/23MinnesotaAtlanta1:00 PM4:00 PMT&MESPN2
39Wed7/12/23Golden StateDallas2:30 PM5:30 PMCOXNBA TV
40Wed7/12/23TorontoDetroit3:00 PM6:00 PMT&MESPN2
41Wed7/12/23Oklahoma CityIndiana4:30 PM7:30 PMCOXNBA TV
42Wed7/12/23New YorkOrlando5:00 PM8:00 PMT&MESPN2
43Wed7/12/23DenverUtah6:30 PM9:30 PMCOXNBA TV
44Wed7/12/23L.A. LakersBoston7:00 PM10:00 PMT&MESPN2
45Thu7/13/23ClevelandChicago12:00 PM3:00 PMT&MESPN2
46Thu7/13/23PhiladelphiaAtlanta12:30 PM3:30 PMCOXNBA TV
47Thu7/13/23BrooklynToronto2:00 PM5:00 PMT&MESPN2
48Thu7/13/23MiamiMilwaukee2:30 PM5:30 PMCOXNBA TV
49Thu7/13/23HoustonGolden State4:00 PM7:00 PMT&MESPN
50Thu7/13/23CharlotteNew Orleans4:30 PM7:30 PMCOXNBA TV
51Thu7/13/23PortlandOrlando6:00 PM9:00 PMT&MESPN2
52Thu7/13/23MinnesotaSacramento6:30 PM9:30 PMCOXNBA TV
53Fri7/14/23LA ClippersPhiladelphia1:30 PM4:30 PMT&MNBA TV
54Fri7/14/23Oklahoma CityWashington2:00 PM5:00 PMCOXESPNU
55Fri7/14/23DallasIndiana3:30 PM6:30 PMT&MNBA TV
56Fri7/14/23BostonNew York4:00 PM7:00 PMCOXESPN2
57Fri7/14/23San AntonioDetroit5:30 PM8:30 PMT&MNBA TV
58Fri7/14/23MiamiDenver6:00 PM9:00 PMCOXESPN2
59Fri7/14/23MemphisL.A. Lakers7:30 PM10:30 PMT&MNBA TV
60Fri7/14/23UtahPhoenix8:00 PM11:00 PMCOXESPN2
61Sat7/15/2311:30 AM2:30 PMT&MNBA TV
62Sat7/15/2312:00 PM3:00 PMCOXESPN
63Sat7/15/231:30 PM4:30 PMT&MNBA TV
64Sat7/15/232:00 PM5:00 PMCOXESPN
65Sat7/15/233:30 PM6:30 PMT&MNBA TV
66Sat7/15/235:30 PM8:30 PMT&MNBA TV
67Sat7/15/237:30 PM10:30 PMT&MNBA TV
68Sun7/16/2312:30 PM3:30 PMCOXNBA TV
69Sun7/16/23SEMIFINALS1:00 PM4:00 PMT&MESPN
70Sun7/16/232:30 PM5:30 PMCOXNBA TV
71Sun7/16/23SEMIFINALS3:00 PM6:00 PMT&MESPN2
72Sun7/16/234:30 PM7:30 PMCOXNBA TV
73Sun7/16/235:00 PM8:00 PMT&MESPN2
74Sun7/16/236:30 PM9:30 PMCOXNBA TV
75Sun7/16/237:00 PM10:00 PMT&MESPN2
76Mon7/17/23CHAMPIONSHIP6:00 PM9:00 PMT&MESPN

All information provided in the above table is courtesy of NBA.com and could be subject to change.

What venues will be used for the Las Vegas Summer League?

This year, there will be two arenas in use for the Summer League. Those arenas will be the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion. Teams will split their games between the two arenas, with multiple contests taking place at the same time.

Will Victor Wembanyama play in the Summer League?

Leading up to the NBA draft, the rumor was that Victor Wembanyama would not be participating in the NBA Summer League, as he would spend the summer acclimating to the United States and improving his game.

However, according to a June 21 report by Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Wembanyama will, in fact, be participating in Las Vegas. This will provide fans with their first glimpse of this year's first-overall draft pick in an NBA setting. Wembanyama will be foregoing an opportunity to represent the French National team in order to participate in Summer League this season.

Wembanyama says he will play in summer league. The Spurs play in Sacramento in their first summer league game July 3. twitter.com/marcjspears/st…

Along with Victor Wembanyama, both Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are also expected to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League, meaning all three of this year's top draft picks will be showcasing their skills in July.

Who won last year's Summer League?

In the 2022 NBA Summer League, the Portland Trail Blazers were crowned as champions. Portland's roster overcame a well-coached New York Knicks team to win the Summer League tournament, and they will now be hoping to repeat the feat this year, led by Scoot Henderson.

Unfortunately for Portland, their Summer League success did not translate over into the regular NBA Season, and now the Western Conference team is facing the reality that they may lose star point guard Damian Lillard.

Where can you watch the NBA Summer League?

The Summer League will be streaming live on and on-demand on NBA League Pass. Games will also be shown on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, and ESPNews. Highlights will also be available on YouTube.

Edited by John Maxwell
