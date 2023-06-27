NBA Summer League 2023: start date, time, fixtures, venues and more

Every year, the NBA Summer League gives fans an opportunity to get a first glimpse at their team's recent draft selections. Furthermore, the Summer League provides an opportunity for second and third-year players to display their growth in their game while also allowing free agents to showcase their skills on a national stage.
This year, the Las Vegas Summer League tournament is set to take place between Friday, July 7, and Monday, July 17.
Each year there are three different Summer League tournaments. The California Classic, the Salt Lake City Summer League, and the Las Vegas Summer League, which is the biggest of the three tournaments.
The full schedule is as follows for the action in Las Vegas:
Game
Day
Date
Away
Home
Local
ET
Arena
National TV
1
Fri
7/7/23
New Orleans
Minnesota
1:30 PM
4:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
2
Fri
7/7/23
Denver
Milwaukee
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
T&M
ESPNU
3
Fri
7/7/23
Chicago
Toronto
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
4
Fri
7/7/23
Portland
Houston
4:00 PM
7:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
5
Fri
7/7/23
Cleveland
Brooklyn
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
6
Fri
7/7/23
Charlotte
San Antonio
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
7
Fri
7/7/23
Sacramento
Atlanta
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
8
Fri
7/7/23
Golden State
L.A. Lakers
8:00 PM
11:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
9
Sat
7/8/23
Miami
Boston
12:00 PM
3:00 PM
COX
NBA TV
10
Sat
7/8/23
Dallas
Oklahoma City
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
T&M
ESPN2
11
Sat
7/8/23
New York
Philadelphia
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
COX
NBA TV
12
Sat
7/8/23
Detroit
Orlando
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
T&M
ESPN
13
Sat
7/8/23
Memphis
Chicago
4:00 PM
7:00 PM
COX
NBA TV
14
Sat
7/8/23
Indiana
Washington
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
15
Sat
7/8/23
Milwaukee
Phoenix
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
COX
NBA TV
16
Sat
7/8/23
LA Clippers
Utah
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
17
Sun
7/9/23
Toronto
Cleveland
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
18
Sun
7/9/23
L.A. Lakers
Charlotte
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
19
Sun
7/9/23
New York
Brooklyn
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
20
Sun
7/9/23
Detroit
Houston
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
21
Sun
7/9/23
Boston
Washington
4:30 PM
7:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
22
Sun
7/9/23
San Antonio
Portland
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
23
Sun
7/9/23
Atlanta
Denver
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
24
Sun
7/9/23
New Orleans
Golden State
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
25
Mon
7/10/23
Memphis
Cleveland
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
COX
ESPNews
26
Mon
7/10/23
Phoenix
Miami
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
27
Mon
7/10/23
Philadelphia
Dallas
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
COX
ESPNU
28
Mon
7/10/23
Indiana
Orlando
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
29
Mon
7/10/23
Minnesota
Utah
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
COX
ESPNU
30
Mon
7/10/23
Sacramento
LA Clippers
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
31
Tue
7/11/23
Brooklyn
Milwaukee
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
COX
ESPNU
32
Tue
7/11/23
Houston
Oklahoma City
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
33
Tue
7/11/23
Phoenix
New Orleans
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
34
Tue
7/11/23
Portland
Charlotte
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
35
Tue
7/11/23
Chicago
Sacramento
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
36
Tue
7/11/23
Washington
San Antonio
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
37
Wed
7/12/23
LA Clippers
Memphis
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
38
Wed
7/12/23
Minnesota
Atlanta
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
39
Wed
7/12/23
Golden State
Dallas
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
40
Wed
7/12/23
Toronto
Detroit
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
41
Wed
7/12/23
Oklahoma City
Indiana
4:30 PM
7:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
42
Wed
7/12/23
New York
Orlando
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
43
Wed
7/12/23
Denver
Utah
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
44
Wed
7/12/23
L.A. Lakers
Boston
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
45
Thu
7/13/23
Cleveland
Chicago
12:00 PM
3:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
46
Thu
7/13/23
Philadelphia
Atlanta
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
47
Thu
7/13/23
Brooklyn
Toronto
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
48
Thu
7/13/23
Miami
Milwaukee
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
49
Thu
7/13/23
Houston
Golden State
4:00 PM
7:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
50
Thu
7/13/23
Charlotte
New Orleans
4:30 PM
7:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
51
Thu
7/13/23
Portland
Orlando
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
52
Thu
7/13/23
Minnesota
Sacramento
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
53
Fri
7/14/23
LA Clippers
Philadelphia
1:30 PM
4:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
54
Fri
7/14/23
Oklahoma City
Washington
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
COX
ESPNU
55
Fri
7/14/23
Dallas
Indiana
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
56
Fri
7/14/23
Boston
New York
4:00 PM
7:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
57
Fri
7/14/23
San Antonio
Detroit
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
58
Fri
7/14/23
Miami
Denver
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
59
Fri
7/14/23
Memphis
L.A. Lakers
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
60
Fri
7/14/23
Utah
Phoenix
8:00 PM
11:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
61
Sat
7/15/23
11:30 AM
2:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
62
Sat
7/15/23
12:00 PM
3:00 PM
COX
ESPN
63
Sat
7/15/23
1:30 PM
4:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
64
Sat
7/15/23
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
COX
ESPN
65
Sat
7/15/23
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
66
Sat
7/15/23
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
67
Sat
7/15/23
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
68
Sun
7/16/23
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
69
Sun
7/16/23
SEMIFINALS
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
70
Sun
7/16/23
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
71
Sun
7/16/23
SEMIFINALS
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
72
Sun
7/16/23
4:30 PM
7:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
73
Sun
7/16/23
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
74
Sun
7/16/23
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
75
Sun
7/16/23
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
76
Mon
7/17/23
CHAMPIONSHIP
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
All information provided in the above table is courtesy of NBA.com and could be subject to change.
What venues will be used for the Las Vegas Summer League?
This year, there will be two arenas in use for the Summer League. Those arenas will be the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion. Teams will split their games between the two arenas, with multiple contests taking place at the same time.
Will Victor Wembanyama play in the Summer League?
Leading up to the NBA draft, the rumor was that Victor Wembanyama would not be participating in the NBA Summer League, as he would spend the summer acclimating to the United States and improving his game.
However, according to a June 21 report by Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Wembanyama will, in fact, be participating in Las Vegas. This will provide fans with their first glimpse of this year's first-overall draft pick in an NBA setting. Wembanyama will be foregoing an opportunity to represent the French National team in order to participate in Summer League this season.
Wembanyama says he will play in summer league. The Spurs play in Sacramento in their first summer league game July 3. twitter.com/marcjspears/st…
Along with Victor Wembanyama, both Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are also expected to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League, meaning all three of this year's top draft picks will be showcasing their skills in July.
Who won last year's Summer League?
In the 2022 NBA Summer League, the Portland Trail Blazers were crowned as champions. Portland's roster overcame a well-coached New York Knicks team to win the Summer League tournament, and they will now be hoping to repeat the feat this year, led by Scoot Henderson.
Unfortunately for Portland, their Summer League success did not translate over into the regular NBA Season, and now the Western Conference team is facing the reality that they may lose star point guard Damian Lillard.
Where can you watch the NBA Summer League?
The Summer League will be streaming live on and on-demand on NBA League Pass. Games will also be shown on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, and ESPNews. Highlights will also be available on YouTube.