NBA Summer League 2023: Top five best performances of all time

NBA Las Vegas Summer League is in full swing. Victor Wembanyama has been the headline star.

There have been plenty of other big-scoring performances so far in Vegas. Houston Rockets young star Jabari Smith Jr. has been on fire. He scored 33 points in his first game and then followed it up with 38 points in the next. He has been the MVP of the summer league so far.

The Miami Heat’s Orlando Robinson had a big game himself. He scored 36 points against the Boston Celtics in their first game.

Many players may go unseen in the NBA, but they are trying their best to show out for NBA scouts during the summer league. Some players rise to another level inspired by the desperation to make an NBA roster.

There are sure to be many other big games this summer. Many will go for the scoring records. Let’s check out the five highest-scoring performances in summer league history.

No. 5 - Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers, 40 points (2018)

Korkmaz showed off his shooting skills in 2018. He caught fire in a loss against the Boston Celtics. Korkmaz was hitting shots from all over and displaying his deep range all game.

No. 4 - Marcus Banks, Phoenix Suns, 42 points (2007)

Banks was a member of the Suns' summer league squad. He scored 42 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 3 - Von Wafer, Denver Nuggets, 42 points (2007)

Wafer went off in 2007 against the New York Knicks. He got a majority of his buckets in the final frame. He scored 19 points in the fourth quarter.

No. 2 - Anthony Randolph, Golden State Warriors, 42 points (2009)

Randolph scored 42 points against the Chicago Bulls. The big man dominated in the paint. He was a first-round pick and spent six seasons in the NBA. His career took off in Europe. He played in Russia and was then a EuroLeague scoring champion for Real Madrid.

No. 1 - Anthony Morrow, Golden State Warriors - 47 points (2009)

In 2009, Morrow set the record of 47 points in a 102-84 win over the then-New Orleans Hornets. Morrow went undrafted and spent nine seasons in the NBA.

