NBA Team Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 performers ft. Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets after Week 3

We have seen three highly entertaining weeks of the 2023-24 NBA season, which is turning out to be highly unpredictable. Teams that have struggled to have an impact for the last few years are emerging as threats in their respective divisions.

Meanwhile, the favorites are having surprising ways to play to their potential and matching expectations. The latest 2023-24 NBA Team Power Rankings have seen major shakeups after Week 3 due to that.

The Boston Celtics, who had the top spot, are out of the top two. The Denver Nuggets have slipped to No. 4 as well. Four entrants, including the surging Houston Rockets, have found a spot in this week's power rankings.

The Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks have dropped out after an underwhelming run leading up to the latest edition of our NBA Team Power Rankings.

2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams after 3 weeks of action

Here's a look at the latest edition top 10 teams as per our latest 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings after Week 3.

#10 Indiana Pacers

Previous ranking: Nil

Tyrese Haliburton in action

The Indiana Pacers have registered a 2-1 record last week. During this stretch, they have cemented their spot as the No. 1 offensive team in the NBA. The Pacers boast an offensive rating of 122.0. They have a team true shooting percentage of 60.9%.

Their impressive run saw them script a close win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers won that contest despite trailing by 10 points with seven minutes to go, all thanks to their uber-efficient offense led by Tyrese Haliburton, who has been on a tear thus far. Across nine appearances, the All-Star point guard has tallied 23.8 points and 12.2 assists per contest, shooting at a 52/41/95 clip.

The Pacers need to be more organized defensively, though. They are the fourth-worst defensive team with a 118.9 rating.

#9 Sacramento Kings

Previous ranking: Nil

De'Aaron Fox missed time because of injury

The Sacramento Kings break into our latest 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings behind a three-game winning streak. The Kings were nowhere close to their impressive form from 2022-23. But they have turned things around with every game. Two wins of their recent 3-0 stretch came without De'Aaron Fox, who was out injured.

The Kings were elite when Fox returned in their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Sacramento was the eighth-best offense in Week 3 with a 117.8 rating and the 11th-best defense with a 111.6 rating.

The Kings' offense will likely remain among the top, but their defensive steadiness was crucial to their winning run. They must build on it as that could help the team reach new heights.

#8 OKC Thunder

Previous ranking: 10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (L) has been playing at an MVP level

The OKC Thunder continue their steady rise in our weekly NBA Power Rankings, jumping two spots to find themselves ranked eighth. The Thunder have posted a 2-1 record in Week 3, grabbing impressive wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home and the Phoenix Suns on the road.

They lost a close game to the Sacramento Kings away. The Thunder's offense has struggled a little, but their defense has improved significantly. They are seventh in defensive efficiency with a 107.0 rating in Week 3.

After a tad slow start, team's MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has picked up his form, averaging 37.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting an impressive 60.9% clip from the floor and 88.9% from the free throw line on 9.0 attempts. He will be crucial to their form as the season progresses.

#7 Miami Heat

Previous ranking: Nil

Jimmy Butler in action

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have again shown their mettle with their back against the wall. After an underwhelming start, the gritty Heat picked up steam over the last week, registering a 3-0 record. They are on a five-game winning streak overall. The Heat's defense has been elite in this stretch.

The Heat boast a 107.6 efficiency on that end over the last three games. The more impressive part about the Heat's streak is that they have been without Tyler Herro, their best scorer in this stretch. Jimmy Butler has also missed a game. Herro injured himself against the Grizzlies after just eight minutes of play.

Since then, Bam Adebayo has played the best basketball of his career, averaging 26.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, shooting an efficient 57.4% and 89.7% from the FT line on 9.7 attempts.

#6 Houston Rockets

Previous ranking: Nil

Alperen Sengun #28 in action for the Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been the best breakout team in the 2023-24 season, helping them find their way in our latest NBA Power Rankings. The Rockets, who have been reeling at the bottom of the Western Conference standings since the 2020-21 season, suddenly find themselves as a team seemingly in contention for a playoff berth.

Over the last week, the Rockets have recorded three consecutive wins. They are 6-0 since their winless 0-3 start to the 2023-24 season. Ime Udoka's philosophies are finally being executed by the veteran and youth infused roster.

Houston has posted the best defensive efficiency in Week 3 with a 103.1 rating. They are ninth offensively with a 116.1 rating. Their streak includes wins over top teams like the Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers, and defending champions Denver Nuggets.

#5 Dallas Mavericks

Previous Ranking: 4

Luka Doncic in action

The Dallas Mavericks have dropped a position in this week's NBA Power Rankings. However, it's a marginal dip. The rise of the Minnesota Timberwolves has contributed to this position slip for Luka Doncic and Co. The Mavs also recorded a surprise 127-116 home loss to the Toronto Raptors to start Week 3.

Dallas did bounce back, winning their next two in a row. Both were blowouts over the star-studded LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans. Kyrie Irving has found his rhythm, further bolstering the Mavericks' efficient offense. The dynamic All-Star guard has contributed 28.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting on a 50/58/100 split in the last three games.

Dallas is second in offensive efficiency in this period, with a 126.5 rating. Their defense remains among the league's worst, something they will have to improve to maintain their solid start this NBA season.

#4 Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: 2

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in action

The Denver Nuggets have dropped two positions in the latest NBA Power Rankings after posting a 1-1 record in Week 3. The Nuggets nearly lost their home contest against the Golden State Warriors. The teams were separated by a 3-point margin (108-105).

The Nuggets were on the losing end of another close tie in the following game against the Houston Rockets. Denver's lack of depth has shown over these two games, which was considered one of their weaknesses entering this year. Jamal Murray's prolonged absence will only continue to test them further. They need more production from players around Nikola Jokic.

Denver's offense has dropped to a 111.0 rating in Week 3, good for 19th in that stretch. The Nuggets' defense has been decent, though. They are ninth in that aspect with a 111.0 rating.

#3 Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: 1

Jayson Tatum in action

The Boston Celtics have dropped two positions from our NBA Power Rankings. They dropped a second consecutive game after their OT loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics came up short against Joel Embiid and Co., putting their late-game execution in question again as it was a close encounter, too.

However, the Celtics bounced back strong, winning their next three in a row. Boston blew away the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks. It was formidable, considering they played four times in a seven-day span.

They were one of the two teams to do that. The Celtics were the only team to rank in the top five on offense and defense in the NBA during this stretch. They posted a 118.8 offensive and 105.7 defensive efficiency (both fifth).

#2 Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous ranking: 6

Anthony Edwards rises for a dunk

The Minnesota Timberwolves are flourishing like they did in the early 2000s, with Kevin Garnett as their main man. Anthony Edwards has guided them to a 7-2 record. The T'Wolves registered a 3-0 record in Week 3, extending their winning streak to six overall.

After dislodging the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics in Week 2, Minnesota took care of business against the Golden State Warriors to round off their week. They were in peak form on both ends, boasting a 114.5 offensive and 104.6 defensive rating.

The Timberwolves are matching up with the best in the league. It's difficult to see Minnesota drop out of the top five teams in our weekly NBA Power Rankings for the foreseeable future.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers

Previous ranking: 3

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the best team in the NBA over the last two weeks. After breaking into the top 10 of our NBA Power Rankings last week at the No. 3 spot, the Sixers have climbed two places, going up to No. 1. They hold the best record in the league at 8-1. The Sixers have the longest winning streak in the league (eight games).

They are among the four teams to rank among the five teams in offense and defense. They had an offensive rating of 119.0 in Week 3 and a defensive rating of 111.3. The 76ers haven't looked this smooth and good in the Joel Embiid era. Tyrese Maxey has replaced the void of a second star efficiently, proving that with a 50-point outing against the Indiana Pacers in the Sixers' last game.

To top that, their selfless brand of basketball has reaped massive benefits, and this camaraderie is likely to keep them atop the East in the long run.