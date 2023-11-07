NBA Team Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 performers ft. Philadelphia 76ers after Week 2

We are exactly two weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season, which calls for our first edition of the mid-season power rankings. Several surprises have sprung between our last team power rankings released just before opening night and now (Nov 7th).

It's still early in the year, so majority of these rankings could differ as we move forward. However, for now, we will see some unpopular names feature in the top 10 of our latest power rankings addition. The Boston Celtics led the preseason power rankings for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings were the following teams to round out the top 10.

NBA Team Power Rankings 2023-24 (November 7): Top 10 performers so far

The 2023-24 NBA Team Power Rankings look different than how we originally reviewed the top 10. The Boston Celtics remain unmoved off their top spot, while there's a change at every position from second to 10th. Without any further delay, let's get into the latest set of team power rankings.

#10 OKC Thunder

Previous ranking: Nil

Chet Holmgren

The Thunder break into the top 10 after some solid outings en route to their 4-3 start this season, which could have been 5-2 if not for the controversial ending in the in-season tournament game vs the Warriors.

Chet Holmgren has bolstered the team further in their playoff aspirations. He's been influential on both ends of the court, helping the Thunder address key issues like floor spacing and rim protection.

The Thunder haven't even had a solid outing yet from star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but they are already making their presence felt. It's only a matter of time before SGA joins the party and wreaks havoc alongside Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Jaylen Williams.

Through seven games, the Thunder have posted an offensive rating of 114.0. They are 20th defensively with a 113.6 rating, but that has been reflective of the high-scoring games they were involved in over the last few contests. That should pick up once they get more games under their belts.

#9 Atlanta Hawks

Previous ranking: Nil

Trae Young

The Hawks started the season in an underwhelming manner, leaving many to wonder whether they should even continue with this core. However, after an 0-2 start, the Hawks strung together four consecutive wins before dropping one to the OKC Thunder in their last game.

Trae Young has underwhelmed, averaging 21.7 points and shooting a paltry 33.6%, including 27.3% from deep. The Hawks have managed a 117.8 offensive rating, good for sixth among all teams. Young has ensured to contribute with his playmaking with 10.4 assists a game.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray and others have covered for Young's inefficient scoring. Atlanta has all eight primary rotation players tallying at double-digit scoring averages. The Hawks have work to do defensively after posting a 112.8 rating, good for 18th in the NBA.

#8 LA Clippers

Previous ranking: 8

Kawhi Leonard in action

The Clippers are hovering around the .500 mark through six games. However, they haven't looked better in the last couple of years. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George seem healthy, while the presence of a reliable point guard in Russell Westbrook has benefitted the team.

The Clippers haven't wasted too long to get another piece that could bolster their chances of making a deep playoff push by trading for James Harden. They have lost significant wing depth and size, with Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington shipped to Philadelphia as part of the trade.

However, the offensive ceiling of the team could be massive. Harden's debut didn't pan out as expected, so there will be a transition phase. But based on how the Clippers have looked before that move, they have done enough to keep their place in the top 10 of our 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings.

LA has posted a 114.7 offensive rating through six games, good for ninth in the league. The Clippers are seventh defensively, with a 107.4 rating.

#7 Milwaukee Bucks

Previous ranking: 2

Milwaukee Bucks on media day

The Bucks have experienced a significant drop in our latest 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings. They were presumed to be the second-best team in the league behind the Celtics, but they have several issues to configure after a shaky start. They do boast a 4-2 record, but none of their wins have been comfortable as such.

The Bucks aren't a defensive threat they were, which was expected. Damian Lillard is among the worst defenders in the NBA thus far, with a 120.5 rating. On offense, Lillard has been largely inefficient. He has averaged 22.7 points on 40.0% shooting, including 32.6% from deep.

Lillard's defensive woes have held back Giannis Antetokounmpo, too, with the two-time MVP having to make an extra effort to ensure the Bucks aren't struggling heavily on that end. He has somehow managed to keep the intensity up on offense, but it remains to be seen if he can sustain that.

Milwaukee ranks 10th on offense with a 114.4 rating and 24th on defense with a 116.7 rating. Their defense is the worst since the 2017-18 NBA season when they were 18th.

#6 Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous ranking: Nil

Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves have made their presence felt after scripting monumental wins over the two best teams in the NBA, the Nuggets, which was an old-fashioned blowout, and the Celtics, in a close overtime game.

The Rudy Gobert experiment seems to be coming along well, with Minnesota leading the NBA in defensive ratings with a 100.7 rating.

They are 18th on offense with a 109.3 rating, so there is room for improvement. Anthony Edwards looks on cue to make the MVP leap, having averaged 28.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves need Karl-Anthony Towns, who has averaged a career-low 16.7 points so far, to get going. If he and Edwards execute the 1A and 1B roles to perfection, Minnesota could cause severe troubles in the West.

#5 Golden State Warriors

Previous ranking: 6

Steph Curry and Chris Paul

The Warriors have leaped to No. 5 in our latest 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings. They came out on top against critics who questioned the Chris Paul trade. After a shaky start on opening night, the Warriors have looked like a well-oiled machine.

Paul has helped the team in more ways with his excellent playmaking. He has also given the Warriors bench a dynamic edge, which they lacked last year. Through six games, he has recorded 62 assists and just six turnovers. That was an area of concern for the Dubs for several years.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry has played at an MVP-caliber level, averaging 31/5/4 on 53/48/91 splits. Draymond Green looks more like his 2016 self after posting double-digit scores in three of his six games, shooting an impressive 50.0% from deep.

The Dubs still have a ways to go before they hit their peak with this group, but the signs are encouraging. The Warriors rank eighth on offense with a 115.5 rating and 12th defensively with a 110.2 rating.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

Previous ranking: Nil

Mavericks duo Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

The Mavericks join the Sixers among the teams to break into the top teams of our latest 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings. Dallas recorded a 4-0 start before the Nuggets put the breaks on their 100% record. The Mavs didn't take too long to bounce back, recording a dominant win over the surging Orlando Magic in their last game.

Luka Doncic is again among the top MVP contenders, dropping 32/10/9 in his first six games. He's been the key difference-maker. However, the Mavericks haven't looked that poor without him. The Mavs seemed to have found a decent balance with their current group. New additions like Grant Williams and rookie Dereck Lively II have fit well and made their presence felt as missing pieces thus far.

Dallas continues to rely on their offensive firepower, having posted an offensive rating of 119.7, the fourth-best in the NBA. They are just one spot above the bottom 10 teams in defense, though, with a 113.0 rating. The Mavericks' ceiling is higher than initially expected. They are in this position despite Kyrie Irving underperforming, averaging 20.0 points on subpar shooting splits of 43/24/83.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

Previous ranking: Nil

Joel Embiid during Sixers practice

Breaking into the top 10 in the first edition of the midseason power rankings are the Sixers. They were nowhere to be seen in our pre-opening night power rankings, with James Harden drama being the focal point for the team. However, that situation didn't impact their performances on the court.

The Sixers have also traded Harden early in the season, which was the ideal call. The team no longer has any distractions and the quality of their game shows for it. Philly has recorded a 5-1 record, good for second in the Eastern Conference rankings. They are among the only two teams to rank in the top five offensively and defensively.

Their offense is rated third with a 119.9 rating, while they are fifth on defense with a 107.3 rating. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is firing on all cylinders, while Tyrese Maxey has made his way into a potential All-Star consideration as the team's lead point guard.

The role players have executed their roles well, giving Nick Nurse the right balance and space to run his schemes on both ends of the court.

#2 Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: 3

Reigning finals MVP Nikola Jokic

Joining the Boston Celtics as a team that has lived up to its hype are the Nuggets. The defending champions haven't missed a beat. They look just as good as last season despite the free agency departures of pieces like Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green.

The Nuggets have the best record in the NBA (7-1). Barring a surprise 110-89 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they have looked like the undisputed favorites in the Western Conference. Denver is fifth in offense with a 119.2 rating and eighth defensively with a 107.5 rating. Their 11.8 net rating is the third-best in the NBA.

The coming weeks will test the Nuggets after coach Michael Malone revealed that Jamal Murray will miss significant time due to a hamstring injury. The positive news for the Nuggets is that their presumed weaker second unit this time around has exceeded expectations.

Reggie Jackson has made the backup point guard spot his own, while young guns Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther haven't disappointed.

#1 Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: 1

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in action

The Celtics are among only two teams who have lived up to their expectations thus far in the 2023-24 NBA season. They were the only unbeaten team until Monday's 114-109 OT loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. They are the only team apart from the Philadelphia 76ers to record a top-five offensive and defensive rating.

The Celtics are second offensively with a 119.9 rating and fourth on defense with a 105.8 rating, producing the best net rating at 14.1 among all teams. Coach Joe Mazulla's philosophy has expanded, with the team executing their defensive schemes far better than last year.

Meanwhile, the new additions, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, have seamlessly fit in. Boston's depth was a concern entering the NBA season, but they haven't faced any significant issues because of that.

However, it's a short eight-man rotation, so it will be intriguing to see how the C's sustain that.