NBA teams with most fans: Top 5 attendance leaders in 2023-24 season so far ft. Chicago Bulls

NBA fans may be tired of players resting or too many games on the schedule. Some might have shelled out the cash for the new NBA League Pass virtual reality experience on the revolutionary Apple headset. However, there are still those who support their squad the old school way by going to the game in person.

It appears most of these fans live in Chicago, at least according to current NBA attendance numbers this season. Of course, not everyone can be on top.

The Indiana Pacers are last this season in attendance. A rather shocking development considering they have one of the league's best offenses, an All Star in Tyrese Haliburton and a basketball-crazed culture in the state. Perhaps the dismal stretch without Haliburton led to a dip in attendance. Indiana averages 16,351 fans per home game this season. Their arena is also one of the smaller venues in the league with a 17,274 capacity.

The rest of the bottom tier has the expected suspects, mainly teams sitting at the bottom of the current NBA standings. The Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets were just ahead of the Pacers.

Let’s focus on the positive now. Here are the top five teams in the NBA based on attendance this season.

Top five NBA attendance leaders in the 2023-24 season

No. 5 - New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks

It is no surprise the Knicks are near the top. They play in the world’s most famous arena, and in one of the biggest sports markets. People regularly travel to Madison Square Garden, and tourists are often trying to score tickets. Knicks' fans are also insanely loyal and finally have a team to be excited about this season. They average 19,724 per home game and sell out nearly every night.

No. 4 - Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Miami Heat fans are often criticized for showing up late. However, they still show up. Even with an aging roster that is struggling as of late, Miami fans are still backing their squad. Miami is also one of the most moved-to cities in the United States, so the population influx may be boosting numbers as well. Miami averages 19,749 per home game to see Jimmy Butler and company in action.

No. 3 - Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers numbers might see a bit of a drop with Joel Embiid’s recent injury. Still, Philly fans are some of the most dedicated in the sports world. They have been turning out in droves this season to support their team and boo the opponent. The Sixers average a sell out crowd of 20,011 for each home game.

No. 2 - Dallas Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

No wonder the Adelson family was eager to buy the Mavs. Fans are coming out to see star Luka Doncic night after night. He is one of the biggest draws in the league, and has made Dallas relevant once again. The Mavs average 20,185 per home game. That number includes standing room as the American Airlines Center only has 19,200 seats.

No. 1 - Chicago Bulls

Sacramento Kings v Chicago Bulls

The dedicated fans of Chicago in the United Center come in at number one. Now the Bulls benefit from having the biggest arena in the NBA with a capacity of 20,917. The Bulls are averaging 20,247 per home game this season despite early struggles and a season-ending injury to star guard Zach LaVine.

