×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 teams that are exceeding expectations this season

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
191   //    06 Dec 2018, 17:31 IST

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

More than a quarter of the games from the NBA 2018-19 season have been played already.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors have lost nine games very early in the season, although six of those were when Steph Curry was injured. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a 15-9 start, and it looks like they will make the playoffs for the first time in five years. Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, has shown at Toronto that he is a superstar and a front-runner for the MVP award.

So far, there have been some teams that are playing as expected from them, and some that have not performed as per the expectations. But there are also some teams that are playing better than anyone expected.

Let's have a look at three such teams:

#3 Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder are having a great season
Oklahoma City Thunder are having a great season

The Thunder lost in the first round of the playoffs last season. But in the off season, they made a big move by signing Paul George, their second superstar, to a four-year deal. And that is starting to show dividends.

After having a 0-4 start to the season, the Thunder have roared back to win 16 of the next 19 games. They are currently lying in the second place in the loaded Western Conference standings.

The Thunder are the second ranked rebounding team, and have been one of the best defensive sides in the NBA this season. They have been expertly led by Russell Westbrook, who is again averaging a triple double for the season.

Paul George has also been superb, and currently leads the team in PPG. Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder are also having great seasons.

The Thunder have become one of the teams to watch out for after the early part of the season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jame
ANALYST
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 playmakers in NBA for 2012-13 season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: 5 Worst Free-Throw Shooters
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Throwback: 5 most valuable picks since 2000
RELATED STORY
Top 4 contenders for 2012-13 NBA MVP
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why the Clippers won't make it to the NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA Season 2017-18: Top 5 Transition Scorers
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season: 3 problems Oklahoma City Thunder are...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 50-point triple-doubles in Russell Westbrook's career
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us