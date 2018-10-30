NBA: The 10 smartest active players in the league

Chris Paul

Basketball I.Q or smartness is the ability to process information at game speed, understanding the importance of time and score. Reading and understanding the momentum of the game and at the same time analysing if it is important to change the game's pace, knowing one's team's strength and weakness.

There are many things and aspects which separates a great player from a good one and one of them is Basketball I.Q. A good player becomes a great player by increasing his Basketball I.Q. A smart basketball player knows and understands the mental aspects of the game and is able to execute correct and smart plays in the game.

Smartness doesn't show up on the stat sheet but is surely a determining factor in a team's wins and losses. An intelligent player keeps himself a step ahead of anyone else in the game, he reads the offence and the defence, tries to find out what they are doing and makes his adjustments according to it.

An intelligent player improves his smartness by studying game films of his own and of others too. He also experiences many situations during the game and improves his intelligence.

Characteristics of one of the smartest players :

He goes for the best option in very less time. He knows how to make the right play according to the time left and score. He remains focused and confident while making a decision. He tries to read the court and tries to make the right pass. He is always ready to take risks and knows how to change himself according to different situations.

This list is about 10 active NBA players who are the smartest and different people can have a different perspective because there are many players with amazing on and off court smartness.

The 10 active players are as follows:

#10 Draymond Green

Draymond Green

The 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft has been a key in the Golden State Warriors' team. We all know how much Draymond Green has added to the Warriors' success. We have seen in the 2016 NBA Finals how the Warriors struggled when Green was suspended for Game 5.

When the Golden State Warriors try to solve the puzzle to success, Green turns out to be the missing piece to that puzzle. Green's presence at both ends of the floor proves that he is one of the most important players for the Warriors.

Green was the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016-17 NBA season and his ability to read the defence and has the patience to pass the ball at the right moment, which is amazing. When he starts to heat up, it becomes very difficult for the opposing team to stop him whether it is on the defensive end or at the offensive end. Green's intelligence can be seen not only on the court but also off the court when it comes to recruiting one of the best NBA players to the team.

