NBA: The 5 best free agent moves for the 2019 offseason

Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors Media Day

There is a massive list of big-name free agents who will be on the market at the conclusion of the 2018/2019 season like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, and Jimmy Butler.

Free agency is the most exciting part of the NBA offseason, especially when there are big names on the market, who we know are interested in potentially making some changes. Free agency became much more prominent after LeBron James made his world stopping decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and team up in the Miami Heat with the all-time great shooting guard Dwayne Wade and one of the league's best power forwards at the time, Chris Bosh, back in 2010.

Since then, many other All-Star players have not only explored free agency but ultimately changed their situation and joined other teams. Some of these names include Dwight Howard, Deron Williams, Chris Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant, and Gordon Hayward.

The increasing trend of players taking advantage of free agency has vastly evened the balance of power between player and owner in favor of the player. Players have never had the influence that they have in today's NBA.

There have been many rumors with regards to potential trades that may happen and destinations that these free agents want to go.

However, here is a list of the five best free agent moves that could happen which would be the best for the NBA as a whole. Overall if these five moves were to occur in 2019 Free Agency, we might be looking at the ultimate dethroning of the Warriors, and the most exciting NBA season in recent history.

5. Kevin Durant resigns with the Golden State Warriors

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

This may come as a surprise but Kevin Durant resigning with the Golden State Warriors would actually be very good for the NBA. Since 2016, when Kevin Durant made his move to Golden State, the entire NBA universe was sent into hysteria and they were the new team to beat.

Since then, in the offseasons that followed, the entire narrative has been about teams loading up weapons to attempt to dethrone the 3-time champions. Many teams have fallen, however, and not been able to cope with the stacked team with 2-time Finals MVP Durant as their go-to guy.

Some moves include Chris Paul going to Houston and until his hamstring injury, it was looking very likely that a dethronement would occur. Also, the trades that sent Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to join Russell Westbrook and the Thunder. Obviously, this didn't work out as well but at the time George and Anthony were traded, OKC was seen as a contender in the west and had the potential to knock off Golden State.

Finally, Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics was seen as a move designed to meet Golden State in the Finals. Due to this move, combined with coaching wizard, Brad Stevens, Boston had the belief they could beat the unbeatable.

With all these moves made and moves that still can be made in the future, if Durant were to leave Golden State on his own accord, probably as a 3-time champion and 3-time finals MVP the end result would be nothing short of an anticlimax.

With the narrative for the last two years being "who can beat this offensive juggernaut?" the NBA needs them to be dethroned. Having their unquestioned best player and Finals MVP leave on his own accord as a champion would not suffice.

