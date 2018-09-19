NBA: The Greatest #1 Picks of All Time

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 737 // 19 Sep 2018, 07:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The NBA Draft is an annual event in the NBA since 1947, in where the 30 teams battle it out to secure the best young talent possible when it comes around to their turn to pick.

2016 NBA Draft

It's no secret that the highest the pick does not always equate to the better career, in the past two drafts alone we've seen what can be the vast difference between making the correct pick or picking someone who will be a potential bust in the NBA with the prestigious number 1 pick. The Philadelphia 76ers have taken Ben Simmons, the reigning rookie of the year as number one in the 2016 NBA draft and then in the 2017 NBA draft used their number one pick on guard Markelle Fultz, who failed to even crack the starting lineup for the 76ers once in his debut season.

It's time to take a look at the five best times when an organisation has gotten it right and used their number 1 pick to land a future NBA legend.

5. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O''neal Lakers

In 1992, The Minnesota Timberwolves were kicking themselves as they went in with the best draft odds to secure the number 1 pick but ended up dropping down to pick 3 where they chose Christian Laettner. Although Laettner managed one All-Star appearance in his 14-year career, he would never be mentioned anywhere close to the level of the Hall of Fame Center, Shaq.

The Orlando Magic with the second highest percentage chance managed to land the offensive force and used it wisely as they picked up one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately though, for the Orlando Magic, Shaq would only spend four seasons there before seeking a move to the Los Angeles Lakers, where the 15-time All-Star completed a three-peat of NBA Championships winning 3 Finals MVP's and one regular season MVP in 2000.

1 / 5 NEXT