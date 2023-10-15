NBA Tip Off 2023: Key Dates, schedule, time and more

The 78th season in the NBA is almost here. The new season is scheduled to begin on October 24, and it will run until the latest of June 23, 2024.

Last season, the Denver Nuggets were crowned NBA champions and will be expected to be a strong contender for a second straight title. However, the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks are all season as potential candidates to claim the crown as the best team.

NBA Tip Off 2023: Opening schedule

Two games are scheduled for the opening night of the 2023-24 NBA season. The first game is between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers — a repeat of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on October 24.

The second game is between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors — two Western Conference teams that are expected to be in the mix for a championship by the end of the season. The contest between these two franchises is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on October 24.

NBA Tip Off 2023: Key dates for the season

There are multiple key dates throughout an NBA season, from the opening day to the start of the playoffs.

Here are six key dates to look out for during the upcoming season:

The new in-season tournament will begin on November 4 and will run until the finals on December 9. Participating teams will play in the tournament, but the results will also count toward their overall regular-season record.

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off on January 11, 2024, for the NBA Paris game, an overseas regular-season contest that has now become a staple of the NBA calendar.

Teams will have until 3 p.m. ET on February 8. 2024, to finalize any trade negotiations, as this is when the trade deadline will pass.

NBA All-Star weekend will occur from February 16-18, 2024, and will likely be one of the most entertaining weekends of the basketball schedule.

April 16 will mark the start of the play-in tournament, where each conference's 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th seeds will battle it out to make the playoffs.

The NBA Playoffs will begin on April 20 and run until a champion is crowned in June 2024.