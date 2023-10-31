NBA Title Odds 2024: Top 5 favorites as LA Clippers strike marquee trade

Winning the NBA championship isn't easy as numerous factors must be considered for a team to pull it off. Hence, the offseason usually involves several moving pieces as teams continue chasing that elusive championship. Regarding bolstering one's roster, the fit should make sense when bringing a player on board.

Recently, the LA Clippers finally acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers after weeks of trade talks, including Harden's untenable relationship with Daryl Morey, the President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had first reported the news.

The deal had P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev being sent to the Clippers alongside Harden. Philadelphia, in exchange, received Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With a blockbuster trade, RotoWire listed the top five NBA teams in the league with the best odds of winning it all by the end of the season.

Top five NBA teams with the best championship odds

Here are RotoWire's top five NBA teams with the best odds of securing the title. The list is also based on odds from FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and PointsBet.

5) LA Clippers

FanDuel Odds - 1300, Win Percentage - 5.9%

DraftKings Odds - 1200, Win Percentage - 6.2%

BetMGM Odds - 1300, Win Percentage - 5.9%

PointsBet Odds - 1400, Win Percentage - 5.0%

With the acquisition of James Harden, there's no denying the elite talent present in this Clippers team. Compared to Harden's time with the 76ers, he will play alongside two all-star caliber players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Additionally, Russell Westbrook remains one of the best contributors on the court and can fill up the stat sheet. The team has added P.J. Tucker while retaining excellent role players Ivica Zubac, Bones Hyland, Norman Powell and Terance Mann. All that remains is to stay healthy throughout an 82-game NBA season.

4) Phoenix Suns

FanDuel Odds - 600, Win Percentage - 11.9%

DraftKings Odds - 700, Win Percentage - 10.1%

BetMGM Odds - 550, Win Percentage - 12.6%

PointsBet Odds - 550, Win Percentage - 11.6%

The big three unit of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal still needs to see more time together on the court. Be that as it may, the three stars remain a deadly offensive team-up when lined up against what the NBA has to offer.

The Suns' bench depth is questionable now, but with a few tinkering, they're all set to make a deep run in the postseason with those three stars leading the way.

3) Denver Nuggets

FanDuel Odds - 500, Championship Odds - 13.8%

DraftKings Odds - 500, Win Percentage - 13.4%

BetMGM Odds - 550, Win Percentage - 12.6%

PointsBet Odds - 550, Win Percentage - 11.6%

The Nuggets have started the 2023-24 regular season with a 4-0 record, further solidifying the possibility of a second-straight NBA championship. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic remains dominant with his one-two-punch teammate Jamal Murray.

The supporting cast of Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun have picked up where they left off and have steadily provided excellent production.

2) Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel Odds - 410, 16.2%

DraftKings Odds - 400, Win Percentage - 16.1%

BetMGM Odds - 400, Win Percentage - 16.4%

PointsBet Odds - 400, Win Percentage - 15.1%

With the acquisition of Damian Lillard during the offseason, it makes sense why the Milwaukee Bucks are ranked second on the list. Besides the elite pick-and-roll action between Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks still have Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton.

The talent is there, especially considering a hungry Damian Lillard eager to add an NBA championship to his resume.

1) Boston Celtics

FanDuel Odds - 370, Win Percentage - 17.6%

DraftKings Odds - 390, Win Percentage - 16.5%

BetMGM Odds - 400, Win Percentage - 16.4%

PointsBet Odds - 350, Win Percentage - 16.8%

Lastly, the Celtics are at the top spot, who like the Denver Nuggets, have opened this season with a spotless 3-0 start. The additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been incredible from the jump, both at an offensive and defensive level.

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, alongside consistent production from Derrick White and Al Horford, there's no denying what this Celtics unit is capable of.