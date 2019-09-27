NBA Today: 3 Moves teams wish they didn't make in the 2012 NBA Draft

Joseph Catalano

Brooklyn Nets could have drafted Damian Lillard

The NBA Draft is always unpredictable, and the 2012 draft has shown to be no different. Although the number one pick, Anthony Davis, has gone on to fulfill his potential as the most talented player in the draft class, many other lottery picks ended up flopping with other late picks ending up as All-Stars.

Recently, we took a look at four teams who would love to change their choices in the 2017 NBA Draft which you can check out here. But now moving back to the 2012 draft, we look at three teams who would love to pick again.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Before the Brooklyn Nets somehow managed to secure the signings of two elite players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they were often the laughing stock of the league. Looking back in hindsight the then-New Jersey Nets had potential to draft two future All-NBA players in the 2012 NBA Draft but instead, they traded them away for minimal assets back.

On March 15, 2012, the New Jersey Nets gave up Mehmet Okur, Shawne Williams and the pick which would eventuate into the 6th pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, Damian Lillard, in exchange for Gerald Wallace. Once an All-Star caliber player, Wallace was getting old at that point in his career. He would end up injured, only managing 16 games in his first season with the Nets, before moving on to Boston after two seasons.

It is no secret that Damian Lillard has become an incredible player, and one of the top point guards in the NBA today, most recently making the All-NBA First Team and hitting one of the craziest game-winners in playoff history. Lillard has been the face of the franchise for years now, helping them reach the playoffs for the past six years, and most recently leading them to the Western Conference Finals.

For a team that was dying for an elite point guard to run their offense for much of the 2010s, this is definitely a move the Brooklyn Nets wish they hadn't made.

