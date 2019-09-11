NBA Today: 3 NBA stars who should demand a trade

Tristan Elliott

Bradley Beal is among the NBA stars that would benefit from moving teams

The 2019 offseason has quietened down since a dramatic opening week to free agency, although teams are likely to turn to trades in the coming weeks.

While teams will draw up a shortlist of targets, plans can be changed by players suddenly becoming available after demanding a trade. Jimmy Butler was among the stars to request a move at the beginning of last season, and at least one notable name will likely do the same this time out.

So, as the 2019-20 season quickly approaches, here we will take a look at three players that should demand a trade due to their current situation.

#3 Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba struggled to get regular minutes during his rookie season with the Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic have wasted several high draft picks in recent years, although the decision to draft Mo Bamba looked like a home run. Blessed with a 7 ft 10 in wingspan and blistering pace, Bamba was expected to be in contention for Rookie of the Year, although the 21-year-old spent the majority of his season on the sidelines thanks to the All-Star form of Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic has since signed a new long-term deal to remain in Orlando, and Bamba's path to the first team now appears blocked for the foreseeable future. Evidently, the Harlem native needs to be playing regular basketball to develop into the talent that many think he can become, and asking to be traded should be an easy decision.

The Toronto Raptors have been mentioned as a potential destination, and Bamba could learn from Marc Gasol while transitioning into the teams starting center. Ultimately, Bamba's situation can't get much worse, and he needs to get out of Orlando as soon as possible.

