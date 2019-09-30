NBA Today: 3 undrafted NBA players who are set to feature heavily during the 2019-20 season

Tristan Elliott

Alex Caruso is among the undrafted stars that have a big role to play this season

Every summer, 60 of the best players from around the world are selected in the NBA draft. Due to all that is at stake, almost every individual eligible for the draft undergoes extensive scouting, and NBA teams make it a priority not to miss any talent from either home or abroad.

Nevertheless, for a variety of reasons, a number of players still fall through the cracks, and there are plenty of undrafted players currently playing in the NBA. So, ahead of the 2019-20 season, here we will take a look at three undrafted stars that have big roles to play for their respective teams.

#3 Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso could play a substantial role after extending his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers

Over four years with the Texas A&M Aggies, Alex Caruso appeared 137 times, averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. However, Caruso went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft and was waived after joining up with the Oklahoma City Thunder's training camp roster.

Nevertheless, after spending time in the G-League, Caruso was invited to join the Lakers' Summer League roster in 2017, and he subsequently signed a two-way contract with the team. The point guard went on to play 37 times during his rookie season and was brought back on another two-way deal for the 2018-19 campaign.

Caruso spent much of last season on the sidelines, however, he was afforded more opportunities after the All-Star break. Over 20 appearances, the 25-year-old averaged 11.2 points while shooting a ridiculous 47% from deep. His form was enough to justify the Lakers bringing him back on a two-year, $5.5 million contract, and Frank Vogel has stated that Caruso has a big role to play this season.

While Rajon Rondo is likely to start, Caruso will get plenty of minutes in the rotation, and the guard will be keen to build upon his terrific form from the final months of last season.

