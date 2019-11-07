NBA today: 5 best brother combos playing in the 2019-20 season

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Nov 2019, 01:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Basketball runs in their blood.

Now that the competition has gone global, the chances of a player getting drafted by an NBA team are getting slimmer with every passing year. The league can only accommodate so much talent on a yearly basis.

However, there are some exceptional bloodlines scattered across the NBA landscape that have managed to make the league a family affair.

The trails were always there, but to follow them with such meticulous precision requires immaculate talent and above all, a gifted set of genes. We often come across a bunch of prominent names belonging to royal basketball lineage, and yearning to make an on-court reputation of their own.

The league houses tons of notable siblings that have been carrying the family heirloom or blazing a trail on their own. And the ongoing season is no different when it comes to brotherly connections.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most remarkable brother combos to watch out for during the 2019-20 campaign.

#1 Stephen and Seth Curry

Last season, The Curry brothers clashed in the playoffs for the first time.

Born to former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, Stephen and Seth represent the quintessential brotherly duo across the league for other families to look up to. And while they are both reliable long-range gunners, the difference in their individual accomplishments is something that just can't be overlooked.

Steph is a 2-time MVP and a 3-time NBA champ, while Seth had his postseason debut just last year. But despite the fact that the skill deficit is of mammoth magnitude, Seth - the younger of the two - never ceases to get inspired by the Warriors leading man.

Their journeys have been as contrasting as anyone could imagine. While Steph is carving out a Hall of Fame career with Golden State Warriors, Seth had to toil his way up in the league until he had that breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks in 2017-18.

1 / 3 NEXT