NBA Today: 5 Franchises that need to redeem themselves in the 2019-20 season

Achyut Dubey 31 Aug 2019, 22:39 IST

The 2018-19 season left us with a lot of firsts.

The 2019 offseason turned the league upside down. The magnitude of the numerous tectonic movements on the NBA landscape was uncontrollable, making it one of the more impactful periods for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

In the backdrop of all that happened last season, front offices and superstars across the board shook hands and laid foundations to multiple new-look franchises. From a fan's perspective, allegiance to a player just might overtake that of an organization, keeping in mind the collective shuffles that took place this past July.

Now that we have the team rosters and season schedule set for 2019-20, teams that failed to show up last year would be craving to get another shot. Moreover, the fact that we are seeing such vociferous changes across all the storylines from last year, makes the upcoming matchups that much more exciting to look forward to.

Having said, a lot of teams are left with a point to prove this season as a result of the same. Let's take a look at the five teams that would be high on redemption come the NBA season.

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors squad is right back to where they started.

From winning the franchise's first title in 30 years (2015) to acquiring Kevin Durant, winning two more championships and losing to the Raptors this past season, Golden State's journey has come a full circle.

In what was a reset button-like offseason, their front office lost KD to Brooklyn and decided to keep their original core of Curry, Thompson, and Green intact via max contracts. With the current roster missing key role players in Iguodala and Livingston and the stinging memories of the 2019 NBA Finals defeat still fresh, the three-time Champs have a point to prove. Even though they couldn't execute a three-peat, the Warriors dynasty is far from over.

As outrageous as it may seem, this might be the only franchise in the history of the game who even after retaining their core, is still being counted out of the impending title race.

