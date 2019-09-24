NBA Today: 5 Highest paid players for the 2019-20 season

Steph Curry will once again be among the NBA's highest earners during the 2019-20 season

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and thanks to an ever-increasing salary cap, a number of the league's top stars will once again be among the highest-paid athletes in the world. The salary cap is set at $109.14 million for the forthcoming season, and thanks to supermax contracts, several players will earn well over one-third of their team's cap space.

Historically the NBA's best players have earned the highest salaries, although players are now increasingly rewarded for both loyalty and longevity in the NBA. This means that several huge names miss out on a place on the list of highest-paid players, and there are also plenty of changes from last season. So, with the 2019-20 campaign just weeks away, here we will take a look at the five players set to earn the most money.

#5 John Wall - $38,199,000

John Wall is among the NBA's highest earners despite the fact he is unlikely to play this season

John Wall is set to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season through injury, although the point guard will still command the league's joint fifth biggest payday of the season. Wall signed a four-year, $170 million contract extension with the Wizards back in 2017, and the upcoming season marks the first season that the deal will come into effect.

During the 18-19 season, Wall was on course to make a sixth consecutive All-Star appearance, although the 29-year-old was ruled out for the season just two weeks after recording a monstrous 40 points and 14 assists against the Lakers. Wall's woes are also far from over after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon after falling at his home, and the North Carolina native is unlikely to feature at all during the new season.

