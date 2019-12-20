NBA Today: 5 Most clutch players in the league right now

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

There is no accurate definition of the term 'clutch', but the general consensus is the ability to deliver under pressure with the game on the line, in the biggest arenas and under the brightest spotlights.

The NBA has many such stars who have the ability to take over games in the fourth quarter and carry their respective teams on their shoulders.

Here, we take a look at the five most clutch players in the league right now:

#5 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has always been a prolific scorer but he added a whole new layer to his game following his move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Durant hit arguably the greatest shot of his career during Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Warriors trailing by 2 and under a minute to play, Durant grabbed a rebound, strolled to the other end of the court and drilled a three right in LeBron James' face, sealing his side's victory. Durant followed it up with a similar shot the following year against the Cavs to once again seal the Warriors' victory.

Durant's size and athleticism make him virtually unguardable all game, but when he gets the ball in his hands in the final period, he's among the most dangerous players in the league.

Till date, Durant has connected with 67 of 206 clutch shot attempts and shot a career-best 58% during clutch time in the 2017/18 season.

#4 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has made a career out of delivering in crunch situations. For years, Lillard has carried the Portland franchise on his back, sparking remarkable comebacks and fourth-quarter turnarounds through his clutch play.

Lillard has a history of making the most outrageous buzzer-beating shots, including one in last year's playoffs when he sunk a 37-footer over Paul George to knock the Thunder out.

Last season, Lillard finished with an effective field goal % of 53.5 during clutch time.

