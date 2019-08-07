NBA Today: 5 Most injury-prone players in the league right now

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 // 07 Aug 2019, 08:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Injuries derailed the career of Derrick Rose who seemed destined for greatness in his NBA career

Injuries are a part and parcel of life, especially for a professional athlete, who gives it his all, on the court or the field. Numerous players have suffered horrific, career-ending injuries and slowly fade away from the limelight.

There are those players too, who have returned to stardom after career-threatening injuries. Paul George is perhaps the most prominent example of that.

The NBA is just like any other sport in terms of injuries, they are a part and parcel of the game. Some players though, tend to suffer from injuries more commonly than others. Here are the 5 most injury-prone players in the NBA right now.

#5 Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Houston Rockets traded Paul this offseason

Chris Paul is called 'Point God' for a reason. He is one of the best point guards in the history of this game. Paul is a 9-time All-Star, an 8-time All-NBA nominee and a 9-time All-NBA Defensive team nominee. Yet, Paul has been one of the most injury-prone players in the NBA.

He is one of those players who has not suffered major injuries but has always had a bunch of niggling injuries, keeping him sore. Paul has played 70 games only seven times in his career spanning 14 seasons.

Paul has suffered a wide variety of injuries to his hand, knee, shoulders, ankles, and hamstring, all of which have kept him out of some of the most important games of his career, like the 2015 playoffs against the Rockets and the 2016 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. Then there's the infamous hamstring injury he suffered in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in 2018 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Rockets dropped a 3-2 lead to lose 4-3.

He missed a potential title-winning opportunity and it seems to be the only one he was going to get. Paul has not suffered any career-threatening injuries but has been injured at the worst of times.

1 / 5 NEXT