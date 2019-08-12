NBA Today: 5 players who can average a triple-double next season

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 12 Aug 2019, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James is statistically the greatest player in NBA

The current NBA boasts of some of the greatest stats stuffers in the history of the game. With more and more focus on position-less basketball, there are players who are dominating the stats charts for their respective teams.

But a triple-double average for a season means that a player should average double digits in at least three of the categories for the entire season.

Russell Westbrook has achieved this feat on three consecutive occasions. Despite that, this is one of the toughest feats to achieve in NBA. Before Westbrook, only Oscar Robertson managed to average a triple-double for the season.

Even someone like a LeBron James with such a versatile and all-round game has never come close to achieving this feat.

There are only a handful of players who are even capable of thinking of achieving the same. Here are the players in the current NBA who can average a triple-double next season:

#5 Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks

Luka Doncic was a rookie sensation for the Mavs last season. He missed out on making the first team of the All-star game by just a couple of votes.

Doncic has a very well-rounded game. He plays at the point guard position for the Mavs and is the primary ball-handler. He is also good at the boards and managed to have several triple-doubles last season. Doncic showed maturity and poise beyond his age in his rookie season and rightfully won the Rookie of the Year award.

Doncic finished the season with 21 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6 assists. With his usage rate bound to increase in the sophomore season, we can expect increment in all the categories. If things turn out perfect for Doncic, he might have a chance at the triple-double next season.

1 / 3 NEXT