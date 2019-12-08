NBA Today: 5 stars who have had a disappointing season so far

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 08 Dec 2019, 07:59 IST SHARE

Russell Westbrook has yet to hit top form with the Houston Rockets following his offseason trade

Following five years of dominance by the Golden State Warriors, the 2019-20 NBA season is among the most competitive in recent history. During a thrilling offseason, much of the league either strengthened through free agency or trades - and as a result, we now have a hugely competitive race for the playoffs in both Conferences.

Many competing teams have once again been fueled by huge performances from their leading superstars, and the likes of James Harden, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all enjoying huge individual seasons with their respective teams. However, not every superstar in the NBA has enjoyed a positive start to the season, and here we will take a look at the five individuals that have failed to meet expectations through the first seven weeks of the campaign.

#5 Draymond Green - Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green has failed to raise his game in the absence of Curry and Thompson

Through Golden State's dominance over the past five years, Draymond Green has often been credited as the most important member of the team, and many have asked the question as to whether the 29-year-old was good enough to lead his own team. With Klay Thompson and Steph Curry out with injuries, Green has been handed the starring role, although the Michigan native has struggled without his long-time teammates.

Through 15 appearances, Green has averaged just 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game - and the guard is also shooting under 40 percent for the first time since his rookie year. He has also continued to struggle with his three-point shooting (27%), and it is fair to say that the 3-time All-Star is a perfect fit alongside the Splash Brothers rather than leading his own team.

1 / 3 NEXT