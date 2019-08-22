NBA Today: Assessing the Center position for Los Angeles Lakers after DeMarcus Cousins' injury

Cousins showed flashes in the regular season and NBA Finals, but faces another setback with a torn ACL

The upcoming season is one of the most anticipated campaigns for the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years. Not only because of the addition of superstar power forward Anthony Davis, teaming him up with LeBron James, but because of other intriguing additions to the team.

One of them is DeMarcus Cousins, who was looking to recapture his status as one of the top centers in the NBA, after an injury-plagued stint with the Golden State Warriors. "Boogie" showed flashes in the regular season and in the NBA Finals, including a memorable Game 2 effort. But he was frequently a liability on defense and often did not have the lift to finish around the rim. After the Warriors were dethroned by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, Cousins decided to move on, and given the considerable changes the Warriors have made, it is not certain he would have stayed anyway.

Cousins looked significantly slimmer this summer and had been working out hard in the gym and on the court. He looked to be on his way to making a successful comeback and helping the Lakers become a legitimate title contender. However, last week, Cousins would suffer another devastating injury in a pickup game in Las Vegas. He was going for a fairly routine layup, but unfortunately, his knee gave out and he fell to the floor. He was diagnosed with a torn ACL.

It is yet another severe injury in an untimely and sad string of events for a player that was arguably the most talented and gifted center in the NBA at one point. This is Cousins' third major injury since January 2018. This is his second one since April, as he had suffered a quad injury in Game 2 of the first round versus the Los Angeles Clippers (but he returned during the NBA Finals).

Before Nikola Jokic, Cousins was considered to be among the top passing big men in the league.

Before Nikola Jokic, he was considered among the best passing big men in the league, and before Joel Embiid, he was arguably the most physically imposing and dominant center. He has been known for his strong personality, to put it mildly. His propensity for picking up technical fouls and clashing with coaches, fans, and the media has brought him negative attention. But his talent is undeniable.

Cousins has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, on 46.1% from the field, and 33.2% from 3-point range. He had familiarity and a close relationship with Anthony Davis, from their pairing at the New Orleans Pelicans. Before his Achilles injury in the 2017-18 season, Boogie was averaging 25.2 points and career-highs with 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Defense was never quite Boogie’s strong suit, but for his career, he has averaged 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

With this injury, a big piece will literally and figuratively be missing for the Lakers. Other than JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis, the Lakers will be a significantly smaller team. Kostas Antetokounmpo is the third tallest player at 6-10, but he is signed to a two-way contract and will have to earn his way into the rotation during training camp. Kyle Kuzma is the next tallest player on the active roster at 6-9, and he is a natural forward (though he has played center at times during his career).

The center position suddenly is a position of need now, especially in a Western Conference full of elite big men who play the 5 such as Nikola Jokic, Karl Anthony-Towns, Clint Capela, Rudy Gobert, Kristaps Porzingis, and Steven Adams, to name a few. Size is still a factor even in the modern NBA. The defending champions Toronto Raptors proved that with the impact made on both ends by Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Pascal Siakam. Furthermore, their rival Los Angeles Clippers could even cause problems inside with Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell, JaMychal Green, and new addition Patrick Patterson.

The Lakers currently have a roster spot available. We will assess who the Lakers have currently on the roster, and possible free agent options, including an unlikely possible reunion with a former star.

In-roster options

The re-signing of JaVale McGee is even more important now with Cousins’ injury.

#1 JaVale McGee

After Kawhi Leonard ended his Lakers flirtation (there are some doubts to how serious he was, though he says he was very close) and went down the hallway to the Clippers, the Lakers unleashed a flurry of signing and re-signings. JaVale McGee was one of the first ones re-signed, and that signing is even more important now with Cousins’ injury. McGee reinvented himself from a journeyman and weekly Shaqtin’ a Fool fixture to a key contributor for two championships with the Golden State Warriors.

This season, as a free-agent signing by the Los Angeles Lakers, he had arguably the best individual season of his career. He was even in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year for a period of time in the early part of the year. However, just before Christmas, he had a severe bout with pneumonia, and after he returned, his effectiveness was not the same for quite a while.

After the All-Star break, however, his play picked back up on both ends. He put himself in elite category this past season, becoming only the second player in the league to average at least two blocks per game with at least 10 points, and 60+ percent shooting from the field. The other player is reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. Evidenced by his shooting percentage, his best shot remains the dunk, but he has shown a Kareem-like skyhook at times, and he will even hit an occasional jumper.

McGee, 31, ended the season with averages of 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, on 62.8% shooting from the field in just 22.3 minutes. He played in 75 games and started 62 games. The problem is that the Lakers have no other true center on the roster and McGee is most effective in the 20-25 minute range.

#2 Anthony Davis

The Lakers have reportedly made it clear that they do not intend to play AD major minutes at the 5

Despite standing at 6-10 and 253 pounds with a 7-6 wingspan, the center position is not a preferred position for AD. He has no problem playing it when necessary, however, and unsurprisingly, he has excelled at that position. AD was largely expected to play the position late in games anyway, when they want to go with their own “death lineup”, with James and Kuzma as the forwards. This was expected even with a healthy Boogie.

Unless the Lakers find another competent big man, Davis might play center a bit more than initially expected. However, the Lakers have made it clear that they do not intend to play Davis major minutes at the 5. The team wants to avoid him playing that position too often, to prevent wear and tear on a player who has dealt with some injuries during the course of his career.

