NBA Free Agents: 3 best shooting guards still available on the open market

Jamal Crawford is among the notable shooting guards that have yet to find teams for the upcoming season

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and much of the league conducted their business during the opening weeks of free agency. Nevertheless, with just a month to go until opening night, several notable free agents remain without teams.

The pool of available shooting guards is particularly strong, and there are a number of teams that have open roster spots ahead of the new campaign. As the season gets underway, injuries and a lack of form could also force teams to turn towards new additions, and free agents are a viable alternative to trades.

So, as we near the 2019-20 NBA season, here are the best three shooting guards remaining on the open market.

#3 Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert split the 2018-19 season with the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets

Iman Shumpert declined an offer to return to the Houston Rockets earlier this month after impressing during the final months of the regular season. In over 20 appearances, Shumpert averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, and the shooting guard also featured 13 times during the postseason. However, Shumpert is reportedly looking to play a bigger role this season, and he wasn't the best long-term fit for Mike D'Antoni's system.

Shumpert only turned 29 earlier this summer and before his trade to the Rockets, the guard had enjoyed the best form of his career during 42 outings for the Sacramento Kings.

Admittedly, there are still concerns over Shumpert's fitness as he has played more than 60 times just three times during his eight-year career - although there is no doubting his quality when fully fit. A return to the Kings makes sense, although Shumpert is likely to attract plenty of interest in the coming weeks.

