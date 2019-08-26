NBA Today: Top 5 head coaches in the league right now

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 87 // 26 Aug 2019, 17:27 IST

Steve Kerr has quickly established himself as one of the NBA's top coaches

The NBA is a league built around its stars, although there is no doubting that head coaches also play a vital role in the success of a team. While talents such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan have all made huge contributions to title-winning teams, the coaches behind them have often enforced their talent through superior coaching.

In the past, famed coaches such as Pat Riley and Phil Jackson have developed systems that led to year's of dominance, and while the legendary duo is no longer coaching, the NBA is still home to an array of notable coaches. So, ahead of the 2019-20 season, here we will take a look at the NBA's top five head coaches.

#5 Quin Snyder

Quin Snyder has guided the Utah Jazz to the postseason in three straight seasons

After serving as an assistant coach with the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Atlanta Hawks, Quin Snyder finally got his big opportunity in 2014. The Utah Jazz appointed Snyder as head coach on a three-year deal, and despite narrowly missing out on the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, Snyder's deal was extended in the summer of 2016.

Since then, Snyder has guided the Jazz to the playoffs three times, and his side picked up a notable series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2018 postseason. While some expressed disappointment with Utah's 18-19 season, Snyder's style of grinding down opponents remains effective, and few will argue that there is a better defensive coach in the NBA.

The Jazz has a very bright future after adding Mike Conley to an already talented roster, and Snyder will be confident that he can guide his team to the Conference Finals.

