Top 3 players who can dominate the Eastern Conference

Hirokjan Barman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 110 // 09 Jul 2018, 04:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kyrie Irving

t is always fun to watch the NBA because it's exciting and full of promising players in both Eastern and Western Conferences. However the past couple of seasons we witnessed the West being more competitive simply because West has better players than the East.

In the past decade or so, we witnessed the West being more competitive simply because West has better players than the East. But the best player in the NBA, LeBron James, was in the Eastern Conference. He downright dominated the East and has an NBA Finals appearance streak running to eight consecutive years.

It is his presence that has prevented some worthy teams from making the Conference Finals or the NBA Finals - which goes to demonstrate his sheer supremacy. It is no wonder then, that he is known as The King.

This summer he made the Decision 3.0 to join the Los Angeles Lakers in an already stacked Western Conference. So with LeBron taking his talents to the West, we are likely to see the rise of certain players who can take over the East at any time.

Here are the top 3 players who have the potential to do so.

#1 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving already evinced that he can be the face of a franchise team by joining the Boston Celtics last season leaving LeBron and the Cavs in despair.

They were the best one-two punch in the league that time but Kyrie did not appreciate being overshadowed by the hype of LeBron James.

He was one of the sole reasons why Cleveland Cavaliers have a championship banner hanging at the Quicken Loans Arena. He averaged 27.1 points including a 41-point Game 5 in the 2016 NBA Finals.

He also hit the dagger three on Steph Curry which sealed the deal for the Cavs.

Kyrie will always be one of the elite players in the league because of his artistic handles and his ability to move past the defenders with ease. He has got masters and degrees in finishing at the rim.

But with LeBron James heading West, Kyrie has a chance to be the best player and dominate the East. With the likes of Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum by his side, it seems possible.