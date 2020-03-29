NBA: Top 5 Milwaukee Bucks players of all-time

The Milwaukee Bucks are having a historical season for their organisation.

This list will celebrate their success by looking at the best players to ever wear a Milwaukee jersey.

Where does Giannis feature on this list, if the 25-year-old is listed here?

Even with the current NBA suspension in place, the Milwaukee Bucks are on their way to having one of the most impressive seasons in league history.

While they are mathematically incapable of breaking Golden State Warriors' 73-9 regular season record, what Giannis Antetokounmpo and co have accomplished in 2019-20 can still be regarded as historical, having completely dominated the Eastern Conference up to now.

To celebrate their amazing campaign, this list will highlight the best players to have put on a Bucks jersey in franchise history. It's important to mention that this is not a team that was a stranger to previous success, having won an NBA Finals in 1971 before also reaching another three years later. Without further ado:

#5 Ray Allen (1996-2003)

Ray Allen enjoyed seven memorable years in Milwaukee

From many people's perspective, Ray Allen's career in Milwaukee might be one of the biggest "what if?" questions in the league's recent history. He reached the Eastern Conference Finals with them in 2001, before being defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers - who were led by Allen Iverson at the time.

With Sam Cassell's help, and entering the prime years of his career, Allen might have been able to achieve more with the Bucks if given the chance. Unfortunately though, he was traded to the Seattle Supersonics during the 02-03 season, so we'll never know.

Drafted in 1996 with the fifth overall pick, Allen quickly established himself as an important piece in their offense during his seven-year tenure there. His stats speak for themselves, having averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the course of his 494 games.

In addition, he was an NBA All-Star on three occasions and earned an All-NBA 3rd team honour once too there. Just beginning to enter his prime years, they couldn't have picked a worse time to trade him away in a big package for Gary Payton and Desmond Mason.

