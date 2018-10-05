NBA: Top contenders for the scoring title in the 2018-19 season

There are some great scorers in NBA right now

The NBA off-season saw plenty of roster changes. The King found his new home in the bright lights of LA. Kawhi Leonard moved to a different conference. Carmelo Anthony joined Paul and Harden in Houston. DeMarcus Cousins joined the Warriors to form a starting five consisting of only All-Stars.

This NBA season promises to be another spectacle. There are players who are capable of reaching great scoring heights. The teams will rely on these players to create their own shots and form a bulk of the team's scoring.

With the NBA season almost upon us, let us have a look at the players who are placed in prime positions to win this year's scoring title:

Honourable mentions:

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant: It is so tough on the other teams that two former scoring title winners and top MVP caliber players are playing in one team. Add three more All-Stars to them and it becomes totally unfair. But playing for such a stacked team also means that both Steph and KD will not be able to stuff the stat sheet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Giannis will again be a beast. He will be able to put up great numbers across all categories. But the Greek Freak has not yet shown signs of improving his outside shot. There are other players who are better scorers in the NBA right now.

Russell Westbrook: Another former scoring title holder, the triple-double machine had two consecutive seasons averaging a triple-double. In the 2016-17 season, he averaged a whooping 31.6 PPG while also having a triple-double season. But the addition of Paul George has reduced his scoring load and he may not be able to keep up with the other top scorers.

Other omissions: Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard.

#3 James Harden

James Harden won the scoring title last season

James Harden and the Rockets had an outstanding regular season last year which paved the path for Harden to win his first MVP.

The reigning MVP and scoring title holder is again poised to have a huge scoring season. He averaged 30.4 PPG last season to go along with his 8.8 assists which are just mind-boggling offensive numbers. He is one of the hardest players to defend on isolation plays in the NBA history.

The D'Antoni system allows his offensive numbers to be stuffed up and his team will again be in contention to be one of the top teams in the west. No one would be surprised if Harden repeats as the scoring champion.

