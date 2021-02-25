NBA top shot: A beginner's guide to getting started with collecting the highlights

NBA Top Shot has taken over recently, though many may be questioning what it is or how to get involved. Highlights of LeBron James' dunks have been selling for astronomical prices as the crypto-currency based platform continues to grow in popularity amongst fans and players.

In this article we will break down how beginners can get involved in NBA Top Shot, where to start and how to gradually build your collection of highlights.

NBA Top Shot: How to begin building a collection of highlights

LeBron James' dunks have been selling for as much as $100,000

During the current pandemic, sales and interest in collectibles have grown exponentially, and this has now spread from trading cards with friends to trading on the NBA Top Shot marketplace on your computer. Even though the phenomenon has already taken off, it is not too late to jump in on the hype as the market continues to grow.

For those interested in NBA Top Shot but are confused about where to start, the website's easy-to-use interface and engaging graphics are very useful. Fans can first create an account for free, then use packs or the marketplace to buy and sell players.

Packs vary in price, from a common base set at $9 to the rarest set at $230. Each contain a certain amount of highlights which players then own as part of their personalised collection.

Upon opening a pack, for example, you may receive a specific clip of a Steph Curry 3-pointer. While this would be exciting for fans, the real money and interest comes in knowing that NBA Top Shot have only created a set number of that one highlight, therefore you may be one of only 100 people on the marketplace to own that particular highlight.

Advertisement

In order to start buying and selling on the NBA Top Shot marketplace and build a collection of highlights, opening packs is the first step. However, pack drops are limited in size in order to not saturate the market, therefore setting up email alerts about the timing of a pack drop is essential - which players can do on the website.

From there, players can begin to build their collection of highlights and decide whether they wish to sell a certain moment in order to add others from their favorite team or player.

NBA Top Shot is only going to continue its growth as blockchain technology becomes more and more commonplace. Besides, who doesn't love having their own personalised highlight from their favorite star posterizing an opponent?