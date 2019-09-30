NBA Trade: 3 Players that the Oklahoma City Thunder should target

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 30 Sep 2019, 03:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Devin Booker is among the stars that the Thunder should be targeting

The Oklahoma City Thunder appeared locked in as contenders for the foreseeable future after convincing Paul George to sign a new contract last summer. However, the Thunder suffered another bitterly disappointing first-round playoff exit for the third consecutive year, and George shocked the organization by requesting a trade to his native Los Angeles.

The organization eventually relented to PG13's demands, and Russell Westbrook soon followed his fellow All-Star out of Oklahoma City. After spending a decade with the franchise, Westbrook's exit signaled the end of the first phase of the Thunder's history and the franchise is now in rebuild mode.

However, general manager Sam Presti is armed with a record haul of future draft picks, and the Thunder also have the resources to pull off a number of significant moves in the trade market. So, as the Thunder build for the future, here we will examine three players that they should target via trade.

#3 Justise Winslow

Justise Winslow has impressed for the Miami Heat

Justise Winslow enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 season with the Miami Heat, although the 23-year-old could be available due to the Heat's desire to land a second star to play alongside the recently acquired Jimmy Butler.

Winslow performed well playing as a forward during his first three seasons in Miami, although his stock started to rise after being moved to point guard last season.

After taking on more responsibility, Winslow averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, while also shooting 37% from beyond the arc. The expectation is that more is to come from Winslow, and the Heat's desire to contend now provides the Thunder with the opportunity to swoop.

With Miami still interested in signing Chris Paul, the Thunder should demand the inclusion of Winslow in any trade package.

1 / 3 NEXT