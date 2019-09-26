NBA Trade: 3 potential trade destinations for Andrew Wiggins

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST

Andrew Wiggins has spent five seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves

After making a huge impression during his year with the Kansas Jayhawks, Andrew Wiggins was selected first overall in the 2014 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The teenager was soon sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team trade, and after scoring just six points on his debut, Wiggins quickly improved and was eventually named Rookie of the Year for the 2014-15 season.

The Toronto native's impact continued to increase over the next few years, and after averaging 23.6 points per game during the 16-17 season, Wiggins signed a five-year, $148 million contract extension with the Timberwolves.

Nevertheless, Wiggins has struggled for form over the last two campaigns, and he shot just 41% from the field last season. With the Timberwolves also well out of playoff contention in a crowded Western Conference, Wiggins has been linked with a trade, and here we will examine three potential destinations.

#3 Charlotte Hornets

Andrew Wiggins would give the Hornets a star to grow alongside Terry Rozier

Kemba Walker has been the driving force for the Charlotte Hornets over the past few seasons, although the franchise opted against handing the 29-year-old a super-max contract earlier this summer.

The decision to move on from Walker has left the franchise well away from playoff contention and the organization will need to make a bold move to get back into the mix.

With the Hornets lacking any real trade assets, a path to a deal is difficult, although if the Timberwolves suffer another slow start to the season, they may consider accepting the expiring deals of Bismack Biyombo and Marvin Williams. While it would be a blow for Minnesota to lose Wiggins for no assets in return, the deal would grant the organization plenty of cap space to build around Karl-Anthony Towns.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will be getting a potential future All-Star that could experience a career resurgence alongside Terry Rozier.

