NBA Trade: 3 Teams that could complete a trade for Andre Roberson

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 // 10 Oct 2019, 02:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andre Roberson is expected to be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder

Back in the summer of 2017, Andre Roberson agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Roberson was expected to play a significant role on a Thunder team that had title aspirations, and the guard put in some of the best performances of his career during the opening months of the 2017-18 season.

However, he suffered a serious injury against the Detroit Pistons back in January 2018, and the 27-year-old has yet to make another appearance for the Thunder. After almost two years out, Roberson has finally regained fitness, although he has returned to a Thunder team that is no longer looking to contend.

With just a year remaining on his contract, it is expected that the Thunder will trade Roberson, and here we will assess three potential landing spots.

#3 Los Angeles Clippers

Andre Roberson would further improve an already impressive Clippers defense

Roberson's former OKC teammate Paul George headed to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this summer, and the team now possesses the fiercest defense in the NBA. George and Kawhi Leonard are among the best two-way players in the league, while Patrick Beverley also offers plenty of hustle.

Nevertheless, the addition of Roberson could further enhance LA's defensive unit, while also taking away some responsibility from either George or Leonard.

While Roberson offers little in the way of attack, he thrives on his ability to make stops and his addition would allow LA to suffocate opponents. The Clippers acquired Maurice Harkless as part of a four-team trade earlier this summer, and a deal centered around swapping the former Portland man for Roberson would work.

The Thunder and Clippers already worked together on the trade for PG13 earlier this summer, and Sam Presti should have no objections to taking on Harkless' expiring deal.

1 / 3 NEXT