NBA Trade: 3 teams that could trade for DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan joined the San Antonio Spurs last summer after spending nine years with the Raptors

DeMar DeRozan was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 draft, and the California native went on to spend almost a decade with the franchise. DeRozan formed a notable backcourt pairing with Kyle Lowry, and the Raptors were serious contenders in the Eastern Conference between 2014 and 2018.

However, DeRozan was sent to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the trade for Kawhi Leonard last summer.

During his first season playing under Gregg Popovich, DeRozan averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game, and was among his team's best performers. Nevertheless, the Spurs have been hesitant to present the 30-year-old with a new deal, and San Antonio possesses plenty of emerging talent in their backcourt.

This leaves DeRozan's future in doubt, and here we will look at 3 teams that could complete a trade for the former Toronto man.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

DeMar DeRozan could form part of a big three alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis

The Dallas Mavericks were hopeful of making a big move during free agency, although the franchise had to settle for lesser targets after failing to land a star. However, Mark Cuban could still look to the trade market in the coming months, and DeRozan is among his most realistic targets.

The Mavs could land DeRozan by sending the remaining two years of Tim Hardaway Jr.'s deal to San Antonio, and the Spurs should be interested in Hardaway Jr. after the 27-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career to date last year.

The addition of DeRozan won't make the Mavericks instant contenders, although the trio of Luka Donic, Kristaps Porzingis and DeRozan should be enough to secure a playoff spot in a crowded Western Conference.

