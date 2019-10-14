NBA Trade: 3 Teams that could trade for Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder's long-term future with the Oklahoma City Thunder is in doubt

Dennis Schroder moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Atlanta Hawks last summer as part of the trade for Carmelo Anthony. Schroder had established himself as a starter with the Hawks, although the German embraced a backup role in Oklahoma City and enjoyed an excellent season. Over 79 appearances (14 starts), the guard averaged 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest.

Nevertheless, Schroder's future with the Thunder is in doubt as the promising Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to start in the backcourt, while Chris Paul is also set to stay for at least the start of the campaign. While Schroder is owed $32 million over the next two seasons, he would provide teams with a dynamic playmaker that can make an impact as either a starter or reserve. So, with a trade likely, here we will assess three potential destinations.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

The point guard position remains an area of weakness for the Mavs ahead of the new season

The Dallas Mavericks were ambitious during the offseason, although the team failed in their pursuit of landing a third star. Nevertheless, the Mavs have Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic locked into long-term contracts, and the team will be hoping to land a playoff spot after missing out for the past three seasons.

Overall, Dallas' roster is solid, although Delon Wright is undoubtedly the weakest point guard from the pool of Western Conference teams hoping to land a playoff spot. Schroder would offer an upgrade over the 27-year-old, and the Mavs could simply swap Courtney Lee for the German. While Lee doesn't improve the Thunder, his contract will expire next summer, and swapping him for Schroder will help speed up the organization's ongoing rebuild.

