NBA Trade: 3 Teams that should avoid trading for Steven Adams

Steven Adams has been linked with a move away from the Oklahoma City Thunder

Steven Adams has developed into one of the NBA's most consistent big men since being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2013. He has racked up almost 500 regular-season appearances with the Thunder, and the 26-year-old has been backed as a potential future All-Star.

Adams is also coming off a season in which he posted career highs in points (13.9) and rebounds (9.5), although his future with the franchise is in doubt as general manager Sam Presti appears determined to offload his remaining high earners following the departures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Adams is under contract for two more years, and despite being owed more than $52 million, the center still has plenty to offer to much of the NBA. However, here we will look at three teams that should avoid making a move for the Thunder star.

#3 Chicago Bulls

Steven Adams would block the development of Wendell Carter Jr.

The Chicago Bulls have won a combined 49 games over the past two seasons, and the team is unlikely to compete for the playoffs anytime soon. Nevertheless, despite developing young talent over the past 24 months, recent supports have suggested that the Bulls could break up much of the current roster as they pursue a trade for a big name.

While Adams' age (26) and style of play make him a viable target for the rebuilding Bulls, his fit on the current roster is less than ideal as Wendell Carter Jr. could enjoy a breakout second year. The Duke product only turned 20 earlier this year, and there is a feeling around the league that the hugely promising center could make a huge jump in Year 2. Ultimately, making a bold move could be a good option for the Bulls, although adding a new center shouldn't be a priority.

